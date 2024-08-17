Winy Commercial & Fiscal Services Ltd Summary

Winy Commercial & Fiscal Services Limited was incorporated Private Limited Company on February 27th, 1990. Name of the Company was changed to M/s. Winy Commercial & Fiscal Services Limited effective from 27th March 1996 and the Certificate for Commencement of Business was duly issued by the Registrar of Companies, West Bengal, Kolkata. The Company is a Non-Banking Financial Company and is currently engaged in advancing of Loans and Investments in shares and securities. Besides this, it efficiently deals in diversified fields of business which includes business financing, construction of buildings, bungalows. etc. and further aims to enter the infrastructure business.