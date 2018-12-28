iifl-logo-icon 1
Winy Commercial & Fiscal Services Ltd Balance Sheet

6.03
(4.87%)
Dec 28, 2018

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Equity Capital

7.87

7.87

7.87

7.87

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.97

0.54

0.53

0.52

Net Worth

6.9

8.41

8.4

8.39

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

6.9

8.41

8.4

8.39

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0.01

Intangible Assets

Investments

3.84

4.66

4.34

4.53

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

2.88

3.66

3.81

3.6

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

0

0

0

Other Current Assets

2.9

3.7

3.84

3.63

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

0

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.02

-0.04

-0.03

-0.03

Cash

0.17

0.08

0.25

0.26

Total Assets

6.89

8.4

8.4

8.4

