Winy Commercial & Fiscal Services Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Equity Capital
7.87
7.87
7.87
7.87
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.97
0.54
0.53
0.52
Net Worth
6.9
8.41
8.4
8.39
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
6.9
8.41
8.4
8.39
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0.01
Intangible Assets
Investments
3.84
4.66
4.34
4.53
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
2.88
3.66
3.81
3.6
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
0
0
0
Other Current Assets
2.9
3.7
3.84
3.63
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
0
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.02
-0.04
-0.03
-0.03
Cash
0.17
0.08
0.25
0.26
Total Assets
6.89
8.4
8.4
8.4
