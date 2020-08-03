TO,

THE MEMBERS OF WOMENS NEXT LOUNGERIES LIMITED

Report on the Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of WOMENS NEXT LOUNGERIES LIMITED ("the Company"),which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31 March 2018, the Statement of Profit and Loss, the Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. This responsibility also includes the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provision of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting the frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of internal financial control, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these financial statements based on our audit.

We have taken into account the provisions of the Act, the accounting and auditing standards and matters which are required to be included in the audit report under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made there under.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Those Standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free from material misstatement.

An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and disclosures in the financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal financial control relevant to the Companys preparation of the financial statements that give true and fair view in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by Companys Directors, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements, give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the statement of affairs of the company as at 31st March 2018, and its profit and its cash flow for the year ended on that date.

Emphasis of Matters

The reports should be read together with the Notes to the financial statements and attention to following matters be given:

a) Notes to the financial statements which describe the uncertainty related to the outcome of the pendencys of appeals and legal matters filed by the company as well as against the company.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of these matters.

Report on other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 (‘the Order) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the ‘Annexure A statement on the matters specified in the paragraph 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, and Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the Balance Sheet, Statement of Profit and Loss and Cash Flow Statement comply with the Accounting Standards referred to in section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013, read with rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e) On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on 31 March, 2018, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March, 2018, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial control over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in ‘Annexure B; and

g) With respect to the other matters included in the Auditors Report and to our best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

• The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements;

• The Company does not have any long-term contracts including derivatives contracts for which any provision is required;

• The Company is not required to transfer amounts to the Investor Education and Protection Fund.

• The disclosures regarding details of specified bank notes held and transacted during 8 November 2016 to 30 December 2016 has not been made since requirement does not pertain to financial year ended 31 March 2018.

For Agrawal Jain and Gupta Chartered Accountants Firm Reg. No. 013538C CA Narayan Swami Partner Membership No. 409759 Place: Thane Date: 30th May, 2018

Annexure A to the Auditors Report - 31 March 2018 on the financial statements

The Annexure referred to in Independent Auditors Report to the members of the Womens Next Loungeries Limited on the financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2018, we report that:

• (a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including Quantitative details and situation of all fixed assets.

(b) The Company has regular Programme of physical verification of its fixed assets at reasonable intervals; no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties are held in the name of the Company.

• As explained to us, physical verification of inventory has been conducted at reasonable intervals by the management, in our opinion the frequency of such verification is reasonable.

(a) As per the information given to us, the procedures of physical verification of inventory followed by the management are in our opinion reasonable and adequate in relation to the size of the company and the nature of its business;

(b) The company is maintaining proper records of inventory and in our opinion, discrepancies noticed on physical verification of inventory were not material in relation to the operations of the Company and the same have been properly dealt with in the books of account

• The Company has granted loans corporate covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013 (‘the Act).

S. No. Name of Company Opening Balance Loan given Repay/Adjusted Closing Balance 1. Aptrans Portfolio Private Limited NIL 1,00,000 1,00,000 NIL

(a) In our opinion, the rate of interest and other terms and conditions on which the loans had been granted to the bodies corporate listed in the register maintained under Section 189 of the Act were not, prima facie, prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

(b) In the case of the loans granted to the bodies corporate listed in the register maintained under Section 189 of the Act have been regular in the payment of the principle and interest as stipulated.

(c) There are no overdue amounts in respect of the loan granted to body corporate listed in the register maintained under Section 189 of the Act.

• In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, provisions of section 186 of the Act in respect of loans and advances given, investments made and, guarantees given has been complied with by the Company. The provisions of section 185 in respect of loans to directors including entities in which they are interested and provisions of section 186 with respect to securities given are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon

• The Company has not accepted any deposits within the meaning of Sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 (as amended). Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(v) of the Order are not applicable.

• The Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Act, for any of the services rendered by the Company.

• (a) According to the information and explanation given to us and records examined by us, the company is not regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues to the appropriate authorities.

According to the information and explanation given to us, the extent of arrears of outstanding statutory dues as on as on 31st March, 2018 for a period more than six months from the date they became payable are as below:

Statutory Dues Outstanding Amount VAT/CST 2,07,496 Service Tax 80,157 Esic 36,859 PF 4,27,426 Total 7,51,93

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us,there are no dues in respect of Income Tax, Sales Tax, wealth Tax, Value Added Tax, Service tax or customs duty on account of any dispute.

• The Company has loans or borrowings from financial institution, banks, government or debenture holders during the year. The company has dealt accordingly .

• The Company did not raise any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) and term loans during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3(ix) of the Order is not applicable.

• According to the information and explanations given to us, no material fraud by the Company or on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit.

• According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of our records of the Company, the Company has paid/ provided for managerial remuneration in accordance with the requisite approvals mandated by the provisions of Section 197 read with schedule V to the Act.

• In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable

• According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable Indian accounting standards.

• According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has made private placement of shares and warrants convertible in equity shares. Further, the requirement of section 42 of companies Act, 2013 have been complied with and the amount raised have been used for the purposes for which the funds were raised.

• According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or person connected with him as referred to in section 192 of the Act.

• The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

For Agrawal Jain and Gupta Chartered Accountants Firm Reg. No. 013538C CA Narayan Swami Partner Membership No. 409759 Place: Thane Date: 30th May, 2018

Annexure B to the Independent Auditors Report of financial statement of Womens Next Loungereies Limited

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

To the member of Womens Next Loungereies Limited

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Womens Next Loungereies Limited("the Company") as of March 31, 2018 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2018, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.