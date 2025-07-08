iifl-logo
Womens Next Loungeries Ltd Share Price Live

0.89
(-3.26%)
Aug 3, 2020|02:48:09 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open0.88
  • Day's High0.9
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close0.92
  • Day's Low0.88
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0.01
  • P/E0.28
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value55.5
  • EPS3.13
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)0.52
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Womens Next Loungeries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

0.88

Prev. Close

0.92

Turnover(Lac.)

0.01

Day's High

0.9

Day's Low

0.88

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

55.5

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0.52

P/E

0.28

EPS

3.13

Divi. Yield

0

Womens Next Loungeries Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Womens Next Loungeries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Womens Next Loungeries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|11:51 PM
Mar-2019Sep-2018May-2018May-2018
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 13.18%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 13.18%

Non-Promoter- 86.81%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 86.81%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Womens Next Loungeries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Equity Capital

9.84

2.5

2.5

2.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

19.91

8.34

7.44

6.9

Net Worth

29.75

10.84

9.94

9.4

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

38.75

51.77

32.81

51.07

yoy growth (%)

-25.14

57.79

-35.76

34.18

Raw materials

-32.01

-46.67

-28.28

-46.3

As % of sales

82.6

90.14

86.21

90.65

Employee costs

-0.53

-0.31

-0.31

-0.49

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

2.56

1.44

0.87

1.24

Depreciation

-0.21

-0.24

-0.28

-0.2

Tax paid

-0.74

-0.54

-0.33

-0.48

Working capital

23.34

0.5

3.59

5.15

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-25.14

57.79

-35.76

34.18

Op profit growth

27.79

33.75

15.69

7.92

EBIT growth

30.77

38.87

13.08

0.62

Net profit growth

100.93

70.04

-29.79

15.05

No Record Found

Womens Next Loungeries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

32.29

44.8516,455.2131.841.111,859.457.69

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

501

16.4914,490.26228.9712,458.18331.15

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

143.75

27.5413,969.7598.221.172,085.9840.19

Alok Industries Ltd

ALOKINDS

22.16

011,002.97-67.750912.91-38.07

Garware Technical Fibres Ltd

GARFIBRES

923.8

42.839,170.1851.310.16374.93122.92

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Womens Next Loungeries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Bhavesh Tulsidas Bhanushali

Additional Director

Premila Bhanushali

Additional Director

Harsha P Shetty

Registered Office

101-105 Indian Complex,

Building No 28 1st Floor,

Maharashtra - 421329

Tel: 91-2522-655630

Website: http://www.womensnext.in

Email: info@womensnext.in

Registrar Office

C-13 Pannalal Silk,

Mills Cmpd LBS Marg, Bhandup West,

Mumbai - 400 078

Tel: 91-022-25963838

Website: www.linkintime.co.in

Email: rnt.helpdesk@linkintime.co.in/mumbai@linkintime.co.in

Summary

Womens Next Loungeries Ltd. was incorporated on December 22nd, 2010. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing and trading of lingeries wear, honeymoon set, intimate wear and select excl...
Reports by Womens Next Loungeries Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Womens Next Loungeries Ltd share price today?

The Womens Next Loungeries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹0.89 today.

What is the Market Cap of Womens Next Loungeries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Womens Next Loungeries Ltd is ₹0.52 Cr. as of 03 Aug ‘20

What is the PE and PB ratio of Womens Next Loungeries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Womens Next Loungeries Ltd is 0.28 and 0.02 as of 03 Aug ‘20

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Womens Next Loungeries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Womens Next Loungeries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Womens Next Loungeries Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 03 Aug ‘20

What is the CAGR of Womens Next Loungeries Ltd?

Womens Next Loungeries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -56.20%, 3 Years at -74.40%, 1 Year at -68.21%, 6 Month at -2.20%, 3 Month at -6.32% and 1 Month at -3.26%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Womens Next Loungeries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Womens Next Loungeries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 13.19 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 86.81 %

