Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTextiles
Open₹0.88
Prev. Close₹0.92
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.01
Day's High₹0.9
Day's Low₹0.88
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹55.5
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0.52
P/E0.28
EPS3.13
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Equity Capital
9.84
2.5
2.5
2.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
19.91
8.34
7.44
6.9
Net Worth
29.75
10.84
9.94
9.4
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
38.75
51.77
32.81
51.07
yoy growth (%)
-25.14
57.79
-35.76
34.18
Raw materials
-32.01
-46.67
-28.28
-46.3
As % of sales
82.6
90.14
86.21
90.65
Employee costs
-0.53
-0.31
-0.31
-0.49
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
2.56
1.44
0.87
1.24
Depreciation
-0.21
-0.24
-0.28
-0.2
Tax paid
-0.74
-0.54
-0.33
-0.48
Working capital
23.34
0.5
3.59
5.15
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-25.14
57.79
-35.76
34.18
Op profit growth
27.79
33.75
15.69
7.92
EBIT growth
30.77
38.87
13.08
0.62
Net profit growth
100.93
70.04
-29.79
15.05
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
32.29
|44.85
|16,455.2
|131.84
|1.11
|1,859.45
|7.69
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
501
|16.49
|14,490.26
|228.97
|1
|2,458.18
|331.15
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
143.75
|27.54
|13,969.75
|98.22
|1.17
|2,085.98
|40.19
Alok Industries Ltd
ALOKINDS
22.16
|0
|11,002.97
|-67.75
|0
|912.91
|-38.07
Garware Technical Fibres Ltd
GARFIBRES
923.8
|42.83
|9,170.18
|51.31
|0.16
|374.93
|122.92
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Bhavesh Tulsidas Bhanushali
Additional Director
Premila Bhanushali
Additional Director
Harsha P Shetty
101-105 Indian Complex,
Building No 28 1st Floor,
Maharashtra - 421329
Tel: 91-2522-655630
Website: http://www.womensnext.in
Email: info@womensnext.in
C-13 Pannalal Silk,
Mills Cmpd LBS Marg, Bhandup West,
Mumbai - 400 078
Tel: 91-022-25963838
Website: www.linkintime.co.in
Email: rnt.helpdesk@linkintime.co.in/mumbai@linkintime.co.in
Summary
Womens Next Loungeries Ltd. was incorporated on December 22nd, 2010. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing and trading of lingeries wear, honeymoon set, intimate wear and select excl...
Read More
Reports by Womens Next Loungeries Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.