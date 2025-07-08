Womens Next Loungeries Ltd Summary

Womens Next Loungeries Ltd. was incorporated on December 22nd, 2010. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing and trading of lingeries wear, honeymoon set, intimate wear and select exclusive wear. It designs, manufactures and markets an extensive range of Lingerie like Bra, Panties and Sets. The Company product range in exclusive segment includes T Shirts, Pyjamas and Nightsuits etc. These products are offered in various designs as per customer requirements. The main raw material for the product is man-made yarn, which is sourced from domestic markets. TheCompany based on its experience and its standards, conforms to major specifications and customer requirements. The man-made fiber textile industry is one of the largest organized industries in the country in terms of employment and number of units. Besides, there are a large number of subsidiary industries dependent on this sector, such as those manufacturing machinery, accessories, stores, ancillaries, dyes and chemicals.The Company has expanded its existing manufacturing business of Lingerie wear, honeymoon set, and intimate wear etc. The intimate wearmarket in India can be classified into super-premium, mid-market, economy and mass market segments. A major share of the intimate wear market is held by the mid-market and economy segments, in terms of both value and volume. Due to the advent of multinational brands in the Indian market and the growth of organized retail, the premium and super-premium segment of intimate wear industry are witnessing higher growth compared to mid or low or economy segments. In view of the current situation, the premium and super premium segments of the industry are advancing following a consumer shift from economy and mid market segments to the premium segment, while the low and economy segment is gaining from the industry being more organized but between the hardy cotton bras that can almost pass off for a blouse to the variety of fantasy lingerie exists a world of innerwear that is reshaping what till now was called the foundation wear industry. New brands, new specialized segments, and new customers are all coming together. And the key driver is the woman who has started regarding the foundation garment as a fashion one.