Womens Next Loungeries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Equity Capital
9.84
2.5
2.5
2.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
19.91
8.34
7.44
6.9
Net Worth
29.75
10.84
9.94
9.4
Minority Interest
Debt
16.21
11.97
12.64
9.79
Deferred Tax Liability Net
-0.13
-0.13
-0.09
-0.03
Total Liabilities
45.83
22.68
22.49
19.16
Fixed Assets
1.38
1.37
1.57
1.73
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
44.36
21.29
20.85
17.42
Inventories
24.11
20.6
17.38
15.47
Inventory Days
227.06
145.22
193.34
110.54
Sundry Debtors
40.06
14.93
15.52
16.28
Debtor Days
377.27
105.25
172.64
116.33
Other Current Assets
0.61
0.59
0.76
1.03
Sundry Creditors
-19.37
-13.78
-12.25
-14.49
Creditor Days
182.42
97.14
136.27
103.54
Other Current Liabilities
-1.05
-1.05
-0.56
-0.86
Cash
0.08
0.01
0.09
0.01
Total Assets
45.82
22.67
22.51
19.16
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.