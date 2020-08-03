Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
38.75
51.77
32.81
51.07
yoy growth (%)
-25.14
57.79
-35.76
34.18
Raw materials
-32.01
-46.67
-28.28
-46.3
As % of sales
82.6
90.14
86.21
90.65
Employee costs
-0.53
-0.31
-0.31
-0.49
As % of sales
1.36
0.6
0.95
0.96
Other costs
-1.48
-1.08
-1.44
-1.88
As % of sales (Other Cost)
3.83
2.1
4.39
3.69
Operating profit
4.72
3.69
2.76
2.38
OPM
12.19
7.14
8.42
4.67
Depreciation
-0.21
-0.24
-0.28
-0.2
Interest expense
-1.95
-2
-1.61
-0.95
Other income
0
0
0
0
Profit before tax
2.56
1.44
0.87
1.24
Taxes
-0.74
-0.54
-0.33
-0.48
Tax rate
-29.06
-37.45
-38.97
-39.19
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1.81
0.9
0.53
0.75
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
1.81
0.9
0.53
0.75
yoy growth (%)
100.93
70.04
-29.79
15.05
NPM
4.68
1.74
1.62
1.48
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.