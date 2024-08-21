iifl-logo-icon 1
Yantra Natural Resources Ltd Company Summary

0.31
(-3.13%)
Aug 27, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Yantra Natural Resources Ltd Summary

Shri Ganesh Spinners was incorporated as a private limited company on 1 Sep.88. It was initially promoted by Gopi Chand, Ram Dhan, Prem Chand, Maman Chand and Ram Prakash, to set up a spinning unit at Gohana, Haryana. They abandoned the project due to internal differences. The present promoters took over the company along with the land in Dec.93 and the company was converted into a public limited one in Mar.95. Though the company was incorporated in 1988, it had not taken up any activity till the new promoters took over. The present promoters are Suresh Kumar, Sita Ram Mangla, Surender Kumar Singla, Mahesh Kumar Jain and Girish Kumar.The company is setting up a project to manufacture cotton yarn at Shimla Molana, Haryana with an installed capacity of 19.87 lac kg pa. For better quality yarn production, the company will follow ring frame spinning process. It came out with a public issue in Feb.96 to part-finance its project.The coarse yarn to be manufactured by the company is used in the manufacture of khes, durri, niwar, ropes, bed spreads, mats, denim, etc. The fine counts are used in the manufacture of dress material.

