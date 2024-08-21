iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Yantra Natural Resources Ltd Share Price

0.31
(-3.13%)
Aug 27, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Yantra Natural Resources Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

0.31

Prev. Close

0.32

Turnover(Lac.)

0.79

Day's High

0.31

Day's Low

0.31

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

1.06

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

194.7

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Yantra Natural Resources Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Yantra Natural Resources Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Yantra Natural Resources Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:58 PM
Mar-2023Dec-2022Sep-2022Jun-2022
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 0.17%

Institutions: 0.16%

Non-Institutions: 99.83%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Yantra Natural Resources Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Equity Capital

628.05

628.05

628.05

628.05

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

40.03

40.01

40.08

40.47

Net Worth

668.08

668.06

668.13

668.52

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0.77

9.86

12.46

yoy growth (%)

-100

-92.17

-20.85

-24.2

Raw materials

0

-0.71

-9.62

-11.8

As % of sales

0

92.72

97.55

94.76

Employee costs

0

-0.05

-0.1

-0.11

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.07

-0.12

0.01

0.26

Depreciation

0

-0.01

-0.01

-0.02

Tax paid

0

0

0

-0.12

Working capital

-2.88

9.88

80.21

-61.75

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-100

-92.17

-20.85

-24.2

Op profit growth

-17.97

-638.05

-90.8

-40.47

EBIT growth

-39.87

-861.8

-93.65

-33.29

Net profit growth

-39.82

-1,240.29

-92.1

-52.06

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Yantra Natural Resources Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Yantra Natural Resources Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Director

Rajinder Pal Singla

Managing Director

Dhiresh Munver

Independent Director

Sunil Vishindas Nagpal

Independent Director

Rahul Sudhakar Ahire

Independent Director

Gautam Kalu Mohite

Independent Director

Reshma Rajesh Malagavakar

Independent Director

Harshpal Singh

Independent Director

Aruna Fakira Jawale

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Yantra Natural Resources Ltd

Summary

Shri Ganesh Spinners was incorporated as a private limited company on 1 Sep.88. It was initially promoted by Gopi Chand, Ram Dhan, Prem Chand, Maman Chand and Ram Prakash, to set up a spinning unit at Gohana, Haryana. They abandoned the project due to internal differences. The present promoters took over the company along with the land in Dec.93 and the company was converted into a public limited one in Mar.95. Though the company was incorporated in 1988, it had not taken up any activity till the new promoters took over. The present promoters are Suresh Kumar, Sita Ram Mangla, Surender Kumar Singla, Mahesh Kumar Jain and Girish Kumar.The company is setting up a project to manufacture cotton yarn at Shimla Molana, Haryana with an installed capacity of 19.87 lac kg pa. For better quality yarn production, the company will follow ring frame spinning process. It came out with a public issue in Feb.96 to part-finance its project.The coarse yarn to be manufactured by the company is used in the manufacture of khes, durri, niwar, ropes, bed spreads, mats, denim, etc. The fine counts are used in the manufacture of dress material.
Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Yantra Natural Resources Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.