|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0.77
9.86
12.46
yoy growth (%)
-100
-92.17
-20.85
-24.2
Raw materials
0
-0.71
-9.62
-11.8
As % of sales
0
92.72
97.55
94.76
Employee costs
0
-0.05
-0.1
-0.11
As % of sales
0
7.08
1.07
0.94
Other costs
-0.11
-0.14
-0.1
-0.23
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
19.22
1.09
1.9
Operating profit
-0.12
-0.14
0.02
0.29
OPM
0
-19.03
0.27
2.38
Depreciation
0
-0.01
-0.01
-0.02
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0.04
0.03
0
0
Profit before tax
-0.07
-0.12
0.01
0.26
Taxes
0
0
0
-0.12
Tax rate
0
0
-28.42
-45.65
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.07
-0.12
0.01
0.14
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.07
-0.12
0.01
0.14
yoy growth (%)
-39.82
-1,240.29
-92.1
-52.06
NPM
0
-16.75
0.11
1.15
