Yantra Natural Resources Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0.31
(-3.13%)
Aug 27, 2015|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0.77

9.86

12.46

yoy growth (%)

-100

-92.17

-20.85

-24.2

Raw materials

0

-0.71

-9.62

-11.8

As % of sales

0

92.72

97.55

94.76

Employee costs

0

-0.05

-0.1

-0.11

As % of sales

0

7.08

1.07

0.94

Other costs

-0.11

-0.14

-0.1

-0.23

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

19.22

1.09

1.9

Operating profit

-0.12

-0.14

0.02

0.29

OPM

0

-19.03

0.27

2.38

Depreciation

0

-0.01

-0.01

-0.02

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0.04

0.03

0

0

Profit before tax

-0.07

-0.12

0.01

0.26

Taxes

0

0

0

-0.12

Tax rate

0

0

-28.42

-45.65

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.07

-0.12

0.01

0.14

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.07

-0.12

0.01

0.14

yoy growth (%)

-39.82

-1,240.29

-92.1

-52.06

NPM

0

-16.75

0.11

1.15

