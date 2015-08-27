Yantra Natural Resources Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.07
-0.12
0.01
0.26
Depreciation
0
-0.01
-0.01
-0.02
Tax paid
0
0
0
-0.12
Working capital
-2.88
9.88
80.21
-61.75
Other operating items
Operating
-2.96
9.73
80.2
-61.62
Capital expenditure
-2.28
0
0
0.02
Free cash flow
-5.24
9.73
80.2
-61.59
Equity raised
80.55
81.18
81.15
80.87
Investing
0
-6.84
-54.42
62.42
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
75.31
84.07
106.94
81.69
