Yantra Natural Resources Ltd Balance Sheet

0.31
(-3.13%)
Aug 27, 2015|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Equity Capital

628.05

628.05

628.05

628.05

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

40.03

40.01

40.08

40.47

Net Worth

668.08

668.06

668.13

668.52

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

668.08

668.06

668.13

668.52

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0.01

Intangible Assets

Investments

125.83

114.53

114.53

114.53

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

542.22

553.49

553.6

553.96

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

Sundry Debtors

41.51

41.51

41.19

41.72

Debtor Days

0

19,740.59

Other Current Assets

512.47

524.14

524.45

525.13

Sundry Creditors

-2.28

-2.29

-0.01

-0.2

Creditor Days

0

94.63

Other Current Liabilities

-9.48

-9.87

-12.03

-12.69

Cash

0.02

0.03

0

0.01

Total Assets

668.07

668.05

668.13

668.51

