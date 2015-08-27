Yantra Natural Resources Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Equity Capital
628.05
628.05
628.05
628.05
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
40.03
40.01
40.08
40.47
Net Worth
668.08
668.06
668.13
668.52
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
668.08
668.06
668.13
668.52
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0.01
Intangible Assets
Investments
125.83
114.53
114.53
114.53
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
542.22
553.49
553.6
553.96
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
41.51
41.51
41.19
41.72
Debtor Days
0
19,740.59
Other Current Assets
512.47
524.14
524.45
525.13
Sundry Creditors
-2.28
-2.29
-0.01
-0.2
Creditor Days
0
94.63
Other Current Liabilities
-9.48
-9.87
-12.03
-12.69
Cash
0.02
0.03
0
0.01
Total Assets
668.07
668.05
668.13
668.51
