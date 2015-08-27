Your Directors are pleased to present their Annual Report on the Business and operations of the Company together with the Audited Statement of Accounts for the year ended 31st March, 2021.

FINANCIAL RESULTS:

The financial performance of your Company for the year ended March 31, 2021 is summarized below:

(Rupees in Lacs)

Particulars 2020-2021 2019-2020 Sales 0 0 Other Income 4.64 2.75 Total Income 4.64 2.75 Total Expenses 12.41 40.97 Profit/ (Loss)Before Tax (7.77) (37.67) Tax Current Tax 0.00 0.00 Deferred Tax 0.00 0.00 Net Profit After T ax (7.77) (37.67)

Business performance and Segment Reporting

The turnover of the Company was NIL during the year. This has slight impact on the profitability of the Company the loss during the year was of Rs. 7.77 lacs (previous years Rs. 37.67 lacs). The company is engaged in the trading business of textiles related products which as per Accounting Standard 18 is considered the only reportable business.

Management Discussion and Analysis Report:

To avoid duplication between the Directors Report and the Management Discussion and Analysis Report for the year, we present below a composite summary of performance of the various business & functions of the Company.

Industry Overview

The trend in slowdown in global growth continued during the year. India was the fastest growing large economy with a stable currency that performed better than the most emerging market currencies. If the industry players manage to restructure their operations as per the new realities, success will not be very hard to find now. India growth story remained reasonably positive due to stable domestic consumption, lower commodity & energy prices & hence improving macroeconomic parameters. However there are some negative factors like drought, rising Non-Performing Assets (NPA) of Banks & low credit growth. The Company is into trading activities of textiles related products.

Business Overview

The Company main activities are trading into textiles related items. The Company is exploring various options to improve margins of the Company, by having tight control on expenses & exploring various business activities. Chinese products had flooded our markets which has impact on every Indian Companies, including us.

Despite various adverse factors we firmly believe that Indian economic will grow and hence the growth of textiles sector presents us with exciting opportunities like Indias long-term growth story remains intact notwithstanding declining growth in the past year or two. This presents vast opportunities for us to grow our businesses in the medium to long term, though short-term pain remains a possibility. We further believe the policy liberalization and forward-looking regulatory changes will help markets grow in size.

While positive Government policies and regulatory changes do enlarge the scope of opportunities for textiles sector companies, lack of or delay in reforms or certain regulatory changes can significantly impact the performance or make an existing business model unviable. The growth in the sector is very good and Management expects better results in for the coming year. The Company is targeting lower segment of the market, where the margins are low but there is huge market as Tier II & Tier III cities are more sensitive to prices, but they are also looking to various international brands. The Management of the Company is not able to quantify the economic impact of lock down and COVID-19 effect. As and when, it will be quantified, the Board will declare it.

Adequacy of Internal Control:

The Company has robust internal control systems in place which are commensurate with the size and nature of the business. The internal controls are aligned with statutory requirements and designed to safeguard the assets of the Company. The internal control systems are complemented by various Management Information System (MIS) reports covering all areas. Increased attention is given to auto generation of MIS reports as against manual reports to take care of possible human errors or alteration of data. The Management reviews and strengthens the controls periodically.

Human Resource Development

The Company recognizes the importance of Human Resource as a key asset instrumental in its growth. The Company believes in acquisition, retention and betterment of talented team players. With the philosophy of inclusive growth, the Company has redefined its performance management system. The new system focuses on progression of individual employees together with organizational goals. Under the new system increased thrust will be on job rotation and multi-skilling.

Manpower

The company recognizes the importance of human value and ensures that proper encouragement both moral and financial is extended to employees to motivate them.

Segment-Wise Performance

The Company is into single reportable segment only

Compliance

The Compliance function of the Company is responsible for independently ensuring that operating and business units comply with regulatory and internal guidelines. The Compliance Department of the Company is continued to play a pivotal role in ensuring implementation of compliance functions in accordance with the directives issued by regulators, the Companys Board of Directors and the Companys Compliance Policy. The Audit Committee of the Board reviews the performance of the Compliance Department and the status of compliance with regulatory/internal guidelines on a periodic basis.

New Instructions/Guidelines issued by the regulatory authorities were disseminated across the Company to ensure that the business and functional units operate within the boundaries set by regulators and that compliance risks are suitably monitored and mitigated in course of their activities and processes.

Cautionary Statement

Investors are cautioned that this discussion contains statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Words like anticipate, believe, estimate intend, will, expect and other similar expressions are intended to identify "Forward Looking Statements". The company assumes no responsibility to amend, modify or revise any forward looking statements, on the basis of any subsequent developments, information or events. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied.

Dividend:

The Board of Directors does not recommend any Dividend for the year under review Share Capital

The Company has not changed the capital structure during 2020-21.

Reserves

Out of the profits available for appropriation, no amount has been transferred to the General Reserve and the balance amount of Rs. 7.77 lacs has been carried forward to profit & loss account.

Acceptance of Fixed Deposits:

The Company has not accepted any Fixed Deposits from general public within the purview of Section 73, of the Companies Act, 2013, read with the Companies (Acceptance of Deposit) Rule, 2014, during the year under review.

Subsidiaries, Joint Ventures and Associates Companies:

The Company does not have any subsidiaries, joint venture & associates Company. Particulars of Contract or Arrangement with Related Party

There is no transaction with Related Party which requires disclosure under Section 134(3) (h) of the Companies Act, 2013and Rule 8(2) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. There being no material related party transactions as defined under Regulation 23 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, there are no details to be disclosed in Form AOC - 2 in that regard. The policy on materiality of related party transactions and also on dealing with related party transactions as approved by the Board may be accessed on the Company website www.yantranaturalltd.com. All related party transactions which were entered into during the year were on arms length basis and were in the ordinary course of business and did not attract provisions of section 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 and were also not material related party transactions under Regulation 23 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. There is no material transactions entered into with related parties, during the period under review, which may have had any potential conflict with the interests of the Company. Pursuant to Regulation 26(5) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, senior personnel made periodical disclosures to the Board relating to all material financial and commercial transactions, where they had or were deemed to have had personal interest that might have been in potential conflict with the interest of the Company & same was nil.

Loans, Investment and Guarantees by the Company

There is no loan given, investment made, guarantee given or security provided by the Company to any entity under Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013. Particulars of Investment made/loan given under section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 are provided in the financial statement.

Internal Financial Controls

The Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements as designed and implemented by the Company are adequate. During the year under review, no material or serious observations has been received from the Auditor of the Company for inefficiency or inadequacy of such controls.

Disclosures under Section 134(3) (I) of the Companies Act, 2013

No material changes and commitments which could affect the Company financial position have occurred between the end of the financial year of the Company and the date of this report, except as disclosed elsewhere in this report.

Directors

There was no change in the composition of the Board of Directors of the Company during the year under review.

Mr. Dhiresh Uttamchand Munver (DIN: 02782239), Director of the Company was reappointed who retires by rotation and being eligible, offers himself for reappointment.

Directors Remuneration Policy

The Board on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee has framed a Remuneration policy, providing criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes, independence of a Director and a policy on remuneration for Directors, key managerial personnel and other employees. The detailed Remuneration policy is placed on the Companys website www.yantranaturalltd.com

Consolidated Financial Statement

The audited consolidated financial statement of the Company prepared in accordance with relevant Accounting Standards (AS) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India forms part of this Annual Report. The Compliance

Officer will make these documents available upon receipt of a request from any member of the Company interested in obtaining the same. These documents will also be available for inspection at the Registered Office of your Company during working hours up to the date of the Annual General Meeting.

Number of Meeting of Board of Directors

The Board of Directors have met 4 times during the year ended 31st March, 2021 in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made there under. All the Directors actively participated in the meetings and contributed valuable inputs on the matters brought before the Board of Directors from time to time.

Declarations by Independent Director

Pursuant to the provisions of Sub-Section (7) of Section 149 of the Companies Act 2013, the Company has received individual declarations from all the Independent Directors confirming that they fulfill the criteria of independence as specified in Section 149(6) of the Companies Act 2013.

Statutory Auditors

Pursuant to the provisions of section 139 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules made there under, M/s. Tejas Nadkarni & Associates, Chartered Accountants was appointed as Statutory Auditors of the Company in the AGM held in the year 2020 to fill the casual vacancy caused by the resignation of M/s. Mohandas & Co., Chartered Accountants, Mumbai, who is eligible to hold the office for a period of five years up to 2025.

The Company has received a certificate from the Auditor that, he is not disqualified for re-appointment within the meaning of Section 141 of the Companies Act, 2013 and his appointment, if made would be within the limits specified in Section 139 of the said Act.

Auditors Report:

The observations and comments furnished by the Auditors in their report read together with the notes to Accounts are self-explanatory and hence do not call for any further comments under Section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013.

Directors Responsibility Statement:

In accordance with the requirement of Section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013, the Board of Directors of the Company confirms:

i. In the preparation of the annual accounts for the financial year ended 31st March, 2021 the applicable accounting standards have been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departure.

ii. That the Directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the financial year and of the profit and loss of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2021.

iii That the Directors have taken sufficient and proper care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting material fraud and other irregularities.

iv. That the Directors have prepared the Annual Accounts on a going concern basis.

v. There are no material changes & commitments, if any, affecting the financial position of the company which have occurred between the end of the financial year of the company to which the financial statements relate & the date of the report.

vi. There are proper systems have been devised to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

vii. That the Directors had laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively.

viii. Based on the framework of internal financial controls and compliance systems established and maintained by the Company, work performed by the internal, statutory and secretarial auditors and external consultants, including audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting by the statutory auditors, and the reviews performed by management and the relevant board committees, including the audit committee, the board is of the opinion that the Companys internal financial controls were adequate and effective during FY 2020-21.

Annual Evaluation by the Board of Its Own Performance, Its Committees and Individual Directors

The Board of Directors of the Company has initiated and put in place evaluation of its own performance, its committees and individual Directors. The result of the evaluation is satisfactory and adequate and meets the requirement of the Company. Information on the manner in which the annual evaluation has been made by the Board of its own performance and that of its Committee and individual Directors is given in the Corporate Governance Report.

Details of Committee of Directors

Composition of Audit Committee of Directors, Nomination and Remuneration Committee of Directors and Stakeholders Relationship/Grievance Committee of Directors, number of meetings held of each Committee during the financial year 2020-21 and meetings attended by each member of the Committee as required under the Companies Act, 2013 are provided in Corporate Governance Report and forming part of the report.

The recommendation by the Audit Committee as and when made to Board has been accepted by it.

Risk Management

During the year, Management of the Company evaluated the existing Risk Management Policy of the Company to make it more focused in identifying and prioritizing the risks, role of various executives in monitoring & mitigation of risk and reporting process. Its aim is to enhance shareholders value and provide an optimum risk-reward tradeoff. The Risk Management Policy has been reviewed and found adequate to the requirements of the Company, and approved by the Board. The Management evaluated various risks and that there is no element of risk identified that may threaten the existence of the Company.

Secretarial Audit Report

A Secretarial Audit Report for the year ended 31st March, 2021 in prescribed form duly audited by the Practicing Company Secretary Ms. Chanchal Gaur, is annexed herewith and forming part of the report.

Reply to the qualification Remarks in Secretarial Audit Report:

a) The Company has not appointed CEO/CFO.

The Company is in process of appointment of CEO/CFO of the Company.

b) The Company has not published notice of meeting of the board of directors where financial results shall be discussed and financial results, as required under Regulation47 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Though the Company has not published notice for Financial Result, and financial result, the company has uploaded the same on Website of the company and also submitted to BSE Limited.

c) The Company had not appointed Company Secretary during the year under review.

The Company is in the Process of the same.

d) The Company has not paid Annual Listing Fees for the F.Y. 2019-20.

The Company is in the Process of the same.

e) The company has filed certain forms with ROC with delay fees during the year. The company has taken on record.

Extract of Annual Return

Pursuant to Section 134(3)(a) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 12(1) of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules 2014, the extract of annual return is annexed herewith and forming part of the report. (Annexure - I)

Corporate Governance

Pursuant to the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, a separate section on Corporate Governance forms part of the Annual Report. All Board members and Senior Management personnel have affirmed compliance with the Code of Conduct for the year 2020-21. A declaration to this effect signed by the Managing Director of the Company is contained in this Annual Report. The Managing Director and CFO have certified to the Board with regard to the financial statements and other matters as required under Regulation 17(8) of the SEBI (LODR), Regulations, 2015.

Certificate from the Statutory Auditors of the Company regarding compliance of conditions of Corporate Governance is annexed to this Report.

Whistle Blower Mechanism

The Company has put in place Whistle Blower Mechanism. The detailed mechanism is given in Corporate Governance Report forming part of this report.

Corporate Social Responsibility CSR)

The Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 regarding Corporate Social Responsibility Committee is not applicable to the Company as the Net Profit of the Company is below the threshold limit prescribed by the Companies Act, 2013.

Managing Directors Certificate

A Certificate from the Managing Director in respect of the Financial Statements forms part of the Annual Report.

Conservation Of Energy, Technology Absorptions and Foreign Exchange Earnings and Outgo

The information relating to the conservation of energy, technology absorption foreign exchange earnings and outgo under provisions of 134 of the Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable to the Company, considering the nature of its business activities. Further the Company has not earned nor spends foreign exchange during the year under review.

Significant and Material Orders Passed By the Regulators or Courts

During the year under review, there were no significant and material orders passed by the regulators or courts or tribunals, which may impact the going concern status of the Company and its operations in future, except that the trading in the securities of the Company was suspended by BSE Limited on 28th August, 2015, on surveillance ground for which the Company has submitted various documents to BSE. The Company has no role to play in the volume & price movement of the securities of the Company, which BSE could not establish till date.

Presentation of Financial Statements

The financial statements of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2021 have been disclosed as per Schedule III to the Companies Act, 2013.

Statutory Disclosures

A copy of audited financial statements of the said Companies will be made available to the members of the Company, seeking such information at any point of time. A cash flow statement for the year 2019-2020 is attached to the Balance Sheet. Pursuant to the legislation Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal of Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace Act, 2013 introduced by the Government of India, the Company has a policy on Prevention of Sexual Harassment at workplace. There was no case reported during the year under review under the said policy.

Details as required under the provisions of section 197 (12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5(1) of Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel), Rules, 2014, are placed on the Companys website, i.e. www.yantranaturalltd.com as an Annexure to the Director Report. Details as required under the provisions of section 197 (12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5(2) and 5(3) of Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel), Rules, 2014, are placed on the Companys website, i.e. www.yantranaturalltd.com as an Annexure to the Director Report. A physical copy of the same will be made available to any shareholders on request. A cash flow statement for the year 2020-21 is attached with the Balance-Sheet.

Other Corporate Information:

The Company not changed its Registered Office during the year under Review. Acknowledgement

The Directors take this opportunity to thank the Financial Institutions, Banks, Business Associates, Central and State Government authorities, Regulatory authorities, Stock Exchanges and all the various stakeholders for their continued co-operation and support to the Company and look forward to their continued support in future.

The Company thanks all of the employees for their contribution to the Companys performance. The Company applauds all the employees for their superior levels of competence, dedication and commitment to your Company.

By Order of the Board

For Yantra Natural Resources Limited