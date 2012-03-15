Zuari Forex Ltd Merged Share Price Auditors Report
ZUARI FOREX LIMITEDT
(FORMERLY ZUARI FINANCE LIMITED)
ANNUAL REPORT 2009-2010
AUDITORS REPORT
To,
THE MEMBERS OF
ZUARI FOREX LIMITED
[Formerly ZUARI FINANCE LIMITED]
We have audited the attached Balance Sheet of Zuari Forex Limited as at
30th June 2010 and also the annexed Profit and Loss Account of the Company
for the year ended on that date. These financial statements are the
responsibility of the Companys management. Our responsibility is to
express an opinion on these financial statements based on our audit.
1. We have conducted our audit in accordance with the auditing standards
generally accepted in India. These standards require that we plan and
perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the
financial statements are free from any material mis-statement. An audit
includes, examining on a test basis, evidence supporting the amounts and
disclosures in the financial statements. An audit also includes, assessing
the accounting principles used and significant estimates made by
management, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial
statements. We believe that our audit provides a reasonable basis for our
opinion.
2. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order 2003, issued by
the Central Government of India in terms of Section 227(4A) of the
Companies Act, 1956, we enclose in the annexure, a statement on the matters
specified in Para 4 and 5 of the said Order to the extent applicable.
3. Further to our comments in the Annexure referred to in above paragraph,
we report that:
a. We have obtained all the information and explanations, which to the best
of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit.
b. In our opinion, proper books of accounts as required by law have been
kept by the Company, so far as appears from our examination of such books
and proper returns adequate for the purpose of our audit.
c. The Balance Sheet, Profit and Loss Account and the Cash Flow Statement
dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account of the
Company.
d. In our opinion, Balance Sheet, Profit and Loss Account and the Cash Flow
Statement dealt with by this report comply with the Accounting Standards
referred to in sub Section (3C) of Section 211 of the Companies Act, 1956
to the extent applicable.
e. In our opinion and based on the representations made by the Directors
of the Company, none of the Director is prima facie disqualified as on 30th
June, 2010 from being appointed as Director in terms of clause (g) of sub-
section 1 of section 274 of the Companies Act, 1956.
f. In our opinion, and to the best of our information and according to the
explanations given to us, the said accounts give a true and fair view in
conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India:
i) In the case of Balance Sheet, of the State of Affairs of the Company as
30th June, 2010,and;
ii) In the case of Profit and Loss Account, of the Profit of the Company
for the year ended on that date and;
iii) In the case of the Cash Flow Statement, of the cash flows for the year
ended on that date.
For SHATTER & CO.
Chartered Accountants
Daulal H. Bhatter
Proprietor
M.No.16937
FRN : 131092W
Place: Mumbai
Date : 29th August, 2010
ANNEXURE TO THE AUDITORS REPORT
(Referred to in paragraph 1 of our report of even date attached)
1. (a) The Company has maintained proper records to show full particulars
including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets.
(b) As per the information and explanations given to us, physical
verification of the fixed assets has been carried out in terms of a phased
programme of verification of its fixed assets adopted by the Company. In
our opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable having regard to
the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. To the best of our
knowledge, no material discrepancies have been noticed on such
verification.
(c) During the year the Company has not disposed off any substantial/major
part of fixed assets.
2. (a) As per the information furnished, the inventories have been
physically verified during the year by the management. In our opinion, the
frequency of verification is reasonable.
(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given
to us, procedures of physical verification of inventories followed by the
management are reasonable and adequate in relation to the size of the
Company and the nature of its business.
(c) The Company is maintaining proper records of inventory. In our opinion
no material discrepancies have been noticed on physical verification of
stocks as compared to book records.
3. (a) As per the information furnished, the Company has not granted or
taken any loans, secured or unsecured to or from companies, firms or other
parties covered in the register maintained under section 301 of the Act.
(b) As the Company has not granted or taken any loans, secured or unsecured
to/from companies, firms or other parties covered in the register
maintained under section 301 of the companies Act, 1956, the clauses
(iii)(b), (c), (d),(e), (f) and (g) of the order are not applicable.
4. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given
to us, there are adequate internal control procedures commensurate with the
size of the Company and the nature of its business with regard to purchases
of inventories, fixed assets and with regard to sale of goods and services.
During the course of our audit, no major weakness has been noticed in the
internal control systems.
5. (a) Based on the audit procedures applied by us and according to the
information and explanations given to us, we are of the opinion that the
particulars of the contracts or arrangements referred to and in pursuance
of section 301. of the Companies Act, 1956 have been so entered.
(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given
to us, the transactions entered in the register maintained in pursuance of
section 301 of the Companies Act, 1956, have been made at prices which are
reasonable having regard to prevailing market prices at the relevant time.
6. The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public within the
meaning of the provisions of section 58A and section 58AA or any other
relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 1956 and rules framed there
under. Hence the clause 6 of the Order is not applicable.
7. The Company did not have an internal audit during the year.
8. As per our information, the Company is not required to maintain cost
records prescribed by the Central Government under Section 209(1 )(d) of
the Companies Act, 1956.
9. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations
given to us, the statutory dues payable by the Company comprise of
Provident Fund, Investor Education Protection Fund, Employees State
Insurance, Income Tax, Wealth Tax. The Company is regular in depositing the
aforesaid undisputed statutory dues with the appropriate authorities. There
are no undisputed statutory dues as referred to above as at June 30, 2010,
outstanding for a period of more than six months from the date they become
payable.
(b) According to the records of the Company and information and
explanations given to us, there are no dues in respect of income-tax,
wealth tax, customs duty and cess which have not been deposited on account
of any dispute.
10. The Company does not have any accumulated losses. The Company has not
incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the
immediately preceding financial year.
11. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given
to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of dues to financial
institutions and banks.
12. According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company
has not granted loans and advances on the basis of security by way of
pledge of shares, debentures and other securities. Therefore, the
provisions of clause 4(xii) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2003
are not applicable to the Company.
13. In our opinion, the Company is not a chit fund or a nidhi mutual
benefit fund/society. Therefore, the provisions of clause 4(xiii) of the
Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2003 is not applicable to the Company.
14. In our opinion, the Company is not dealing in or trading in shares,
securities, debentures and other investments. Accordingly, the provisions
of clause 4(xiv) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2003 is not
applicable to the Company.
15. According to the information and explanation given to us, in our
opinion, the terms and conditions on which the Company has given guarantees
for loans taken by others from banks or financial institutions are not
prima facie prejudicial to the interest of the Company.
16. According to the information and explanations given to us, the term
loans raised during the year have been applied for the purpose for which
they were raised.
17. According to the information and explanations given to us and on
overall examination of the balance sheet of the company, we report that no
funds raised on short term basis have been used for long term investment
and vice versa.
18. According to the information and explanations given to us , the Company
has not made preferential allotment of shares to Parties and Companies
covered in the register maintained under section 301 of the Companies Act,
1956.
19. According to the information and explanation given to us, no debentures
have been issued during the year.
20. During the period covered by our audit report, the Company has not
raised any money by public issues.
21. To the best of our knowledge and belief and according to the
information and explanations given to us, no fraud on or by the Company has
been noticed or reported during the course of our audit.
For SHATTER & CO.
Chartered Accountants
Daulal H. Shatter
Proprietor
M.No.16937
FRN : 131092W
Place: Mumbai
Date : 29th August, 2010