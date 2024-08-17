Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹33.35
Prev. Close₹31.95
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.39
Day's High₹33.35
Day's Low₹30.4
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹11.24
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)9.27
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Jun-2010
|Jun-2009
Equity Capital
3.05
3.05
Preference Capital
0
0
Reserves
0.38
0.37
Net Worth
3.43
3.42
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Chairman
Prafulla R Hede
Director
Samit Hede
Director
Shibani Harlalka
Executive Director
Kumar Sekhar
Reports by Zuari Forex Ltd Merged
Summary
Incorporated in 1988,Zuari Forex Limited provides foreign exchange services in India. It serves incoming foreign tourists who require changing of exchange in foreign currency notes and travelers cheques into Indian currency. The company also sells foreign currency in the form of currency notes, travelers? cheques, and prepaid cards to outgoing Indian nationals visiting other countries for leisure or business purposes. In addition, it offers money transfer services and provides cash advances to NRIs and foreign nationals.
