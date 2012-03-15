Zuari Forex Ltd Merged Share Price directors Report
ZUARI FOREX LIMITED
(FORMERLY ZUARI FINANCE LIMITED)
ANNUAL REPORT 2009-2010
DIRECTORS REPORT
To
The Members,
Your Directors have pleasure in presenting the Twenty First Annual Report
together with the Audited Statement of Accounts for the year ended 30th
June, 2010.
FINANCIAL RESULTS
PARTICULARS
YEAR YEAR
PARTICULARS ENDED ON ENDED ON
30.06.2010 30.06.2009
RS. RS.
INCOME FROM OPERATIONS 61,55,527 10,225,860
Profit Before Depreciation & Tax 6,07,819 9,19,083
Less: Depreciation 5,25,769 6,67,433
Profit before Tax 82,050 2,51,650
Less: Provision for Taxation - 75,495
Less: Fringe Benefit Tax - -
Less: Deferred Tax Liability - -
Profit after Tax 82,050 1,76,155
Add: Balance brought forward
from previous year 26,76,078 24,99,923
Surplus/(Deficit) carried to
Balance Sheet 27,58,128 26,76,078
DIVIDEND
Your directors do not recommend dividend for the year 2009-2010.
OPERATIONS:
Your Directors are confident in recording a sustainable growth in the
operation during the current year.
CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION, FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNING AND
OUTGO
The Companys main business activities are service oriented and therefore,
does not consume energy at any significant level. However, conservation of
energy is being given top priority by the Company. All employees are being
made aware of the need for such conservation. There is no earning or outgo
in foreign exchange.
PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES
During the year, there were no employees whose information is required to
be given as per Section 217(2A) read with the Companies (Particulars of
Employees) Rules, 1975 as amended.
CORPORATE GOVERNANCE
As required by Clause 49 of the Listing Agreement with the Stock Exchange,
the Report on the Management Discussions and Analysis and Corporate
Governance form part of the Annual Report.
FIXED DEPOSITS
During the year under review the Company has neither invited nor accepted
Public Deposits.
LISTING
The Equity Shares of the Company are listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange
Limited.
DIRECTORS
In accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 1956, and Articles
of Association of the Company, Mr. Samit Hede and Mrs. Shibani Harlalka,
retire by rotation, at the ensuing Annual General Meeting and being
eligible offer themselves for re-appointment.
AUDITORS
M/s. Shatter & Co., Chartered Accountants, Auditors of the Company retire
at the ensuing Annual General Meeting and being eligible offer themselves
for re-appointment. The Auditors Report is self explanatory.
DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT
The Directors confirm:
i) That in the preparation of the accounts for the period, the applicable
accounting standards have been followed and that no material departures
have been made from the same;
ii) That they have selected appropriate accounting policies and applied
them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and
prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the
Company at the end of 30th June, 2010 and of the profit of the Company for
the period;
iii) That they have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of
adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the
Companies Act, 1956 for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for
preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities; and
iv) That they have prepared the accounts for the period ongoing concern
basis.
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS
Pursuant to clause 49 of the Listing Agreement, Management Discussion &
Analysis is annexed as part of this report separately
COMPLIANCE CERTIFICATE
A Certificate from the Auditors of the Company regarding compliance of
conditions of Corporate Governance as stipulated under Clause 49 of the
Listing Agreement is attached to this report.
ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS
Your Directors place on record their appreciation for the continued support
received from Shareholders. Your Directors express their appreciation for
the assistance and cooperation received from the Government, RBI,local
authorities, Banks and customers. The Board would also like to acknowledge
co-operation and commitment rendered by all the associates and employees of
the company at all level.
FOR AND ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Mr. Samit Hede
(Director)
Mr. Kumar Sekhar
(Executive Director)
Place: Mumbai
Date : 29th October, 2010
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
The Management of the Company is pleased to present this report covering
the activities of the Company during the period 2009-10.
Industry Structure and development:
Operation:
The financial year 2009-10 was again a period of mixture. There have been
unprecedented Exchage Rate fluctuation, which directly on the net financial
results.
Outlook:
The long-term outlook for the business of the company looks positive and
ever growing. The Company proposes to relocate certain branches for better
performance and also planning to open another ten Branches around India in
the ensuing year.
Opportunities:
Due to globalization and entry of various Multi National Companies (MNCs)
into India for closer Business operations Forgein Exchange Requirements are
bound to multiply.
Threats:
The major threat to the business comes from inexperienced and small scale
players who adopt unhealthy competition by quoting huge discounts and
longer credit periods.
Risk Management:
The Industry in which the Company operates is highly competitive since
there are no entry barriers. The Company does not perceive any risks or
concerns other than those comes to industry such as regulatory risks,
exchange risks, and other commercial and business related risks.
Internal Control Systems and their adequacy
The Company has adequate systems of internal control covering all financial
and operational acivities. The internal control are designed to provide
reasonable assurance with regard to maintaining proper accounting controls,
protecting assets from unauthorized losses and ensuring reliability of
financial and operational information and proper compliance with
regulations.
Human Resources Management
The Company has harmonious employee relations and there is close
interaction between the management and employees to facilitate smooth
functioning of our organizational activities. The company facilitates
consistent improvement in performance, productivity and effectiveness by
setting targets through an interactive process and continuous and regular
staff training programmes. Human resources are being recognized as one of
the critical area to the success of our organization.
Caution Statement
Statement in this report on Management Discussion and Analysis describing
the Companys objectives, projections, estimates, expectations may be
forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities
laws and regulations. Actual results could differ materially from those
expressed or implied. Important factors that could make a difference to the
Companys operations include, amongst others, economic conditions affecting
demand /supply and price conditions in the tourist industry and Government
policies on Foreign Exchange regulations under which the Company operates,
changes in the Government regulations, tax laws and other statutes and
incidental factors.
The Company assures no responsibility in respect of the forward -looking
statements herein, which may undergo changes in future on the basis of
subsequent development, information or events.