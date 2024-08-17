iifl-logo-icon 1
Zuari Forex Ltd Merged Company Summary

Zuari Forex Ltd Merged Summary

Incorporated in 1988,Zuari Forex Limited provides foreign exchange services in India. It serves incoming foreign tourists who require changing of exchange in foreign currency notes and travelers cheques into Indian currency. The company also sells foreign currency in the form of currency notes, travelers? cheques, and prepaid cards to outgoing Indian nationals visiting other countries for leisure or business purposes. In addition, it offers money transfer services and provides cash advances to NRIs and foreign nationals.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.