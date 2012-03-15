Zuari Forex Ltd Merged Management Discussions

Zuari Forex Ltd Merged Share Price Management Discussions
ZUARI FOREX LIMITEDT
(FORMERLY ZUARI FINANCE LIMITED)
ANNUAL REPORT 2009-2010
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
The Management of the Company is pleased to present this report covering
the activities of the Company during the period 2009-10.
Industry Structure and development:
Operation:
The financial year 2009-10 was again a period of mixture. There have been
unprecedented Exchage Rate fluctuation, which directly on the net financial
results.
Outlook:
The long-term outlook for the business of the company looks positive and
ever growing. The Company proposes to relocate certain branches for better
performance and also planning to open another ten Branches around India in
the ensuing year.
Opportunities:
Due to globalization and entry of various Multi National Companies (MNCs)
into India for closer Business operations Forgein Exchange Requirements are
bound to multiply.
Threats:
The major threat to the business comes from inexperienced and small scale
players who adopt unhealthy competition by quoting huge discounts and
longer credit periods.
Risk Management:
The Industry in which the Company operates is highly competitive since
there are no entry barriers. The Company does not perceive any risks or
concerns other than those comes to industry such as regulatory risks,
exchange risks, and other commercial and business related risks.
Internal Control Systems and their adequacy
The Company has adequate systems of internal control covering all financial
and operational acivities. The internal control are designed to provide
reasonable assurance with regard to maintaining proper accounting controls,
protecting assets from unauthorized losses and ensuring reliability of
financial and operational information and proper compliance with
regulations.
Human Resources Management
The Company has harmonious employee relations and there is close
interaction between the management and employees to facilitate smooth
functioning of our organizational activities. The company facilitates
consistent improvement in performance, productivity and effectiveness by
setting targets through an interactive process and continuous and regular
staff training programmes. Human resources are being recognized as one of
the critical area to the success of our organization.
Caution Statement
Statement in this report on Management Discussion and Analysis describing
the Companys objectives, projections, estimates, expectations may be
forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities
laws and regulations. Actual results could differ materially from those
expressed or implied. Important factors that could make a difference to the
Companys operations include, amongst others, economic conditions affecting
demand /supply and price conditions in the tourist industry and Government
policies on Foreign Exchange regulations under which the Company operates,
changes in the Government regulations, tax laws and other statutes and
incidental factors.
The Company assures no responsibility in respect of the forward -looking
statements herein, which may undergo changes in future on the basis of
subsequent development, information or events.