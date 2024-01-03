TO,

The Members of,

M/s. 3B Films Limited (Formerly known as 3B Films Private Limited),

Report on the Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of M/s. 3B Films Limited (Formerly known as 3B Films Private Limited) (the company), which comprises Balance Sheet as at 31st Mar 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss account and Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended, and a Summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stbted in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that gives true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules,2014. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provision of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from materials misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these standalone financial statements based on our audit.

We have taken into account the provision of the Act, the accounting and auditing standards and matters which are required to be included in the audit report under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Those Standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free from material misstatement.

An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and the disclosures in the financial statements. The procedure selected depends on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of thefinancial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessment, the auditor considers internal financial control relevant to the Companys preparation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on whether the Company has in place an adequate internal financial controls system and the operating effectiveness of such control. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of the accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by the Companys Directors, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to tb? explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2024, and its Profits and its cash flow for the year ended on that date.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (the Order) issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143 (11) of the Act, we enclosed in the Annexure A statement on matters specified in paragraph 3 & 4 of the said order.

2. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet and the Statement of Profit and Loss and Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e) In our opinion there are no observations or comments on the financial transactions, which may have an adverse effect on the functioning of the Company.

f) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st Mar 2024 and taken on record by the Board of Directors, we report that none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st Mar 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164(2) of the Act.

g) Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (1) of Sub-section 3 of section 143 of the companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") - is enclosed an AnnexureB to this report.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. As informed to us the Company, the company does not have pending litigations which would impact its financial position

j .

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. Based on audit procedures and representations provided to us by the management, we report that the disclosures are in accordance with the books of accounts maintained by the company and as produced to us by the Management

Place: Vadodara Date: 27th June, 2024

ANNEXURE - A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT (Referred to in paragraph 1 under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements in the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of M/s. 3B Films Limited (Formerly known as 3B Films Private Limited) on the financial statements for the year ended March 31,2024)

(i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and the situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars of Intangible assets.

(b) The Company has a regular program of physical verification of its Property, Plant and Equipment by which the all Assets are verified in phased manner over a period of time. In accordance with its program, certain Fixed Assets were verified during the year and as informed to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. In our opinion, the program of verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature its Assets.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us ^nd on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the title deeds of all the immovable properties are held in the name of the Company.

(d) The Company has not revalued its property, Plant and Equipment or intangible assets during the year.

(e) There is no proceeding initiated against the company for holding benami property under Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The Inventory has been physically verified by the management during the year. In our opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable. As informed, no material discrepancies were noticed on physical verification carried out during the year.

(b)The company has been sanctioned working capital limit ,in excess of five crore rupees in aggregate from banks or financial institution on the basis of current assets, quarterly returns and the statements filed by the company with such banks or financial institutions are in agreement with the books of accounts of the company.

(iii) As informed to us, the Company has not granted any loan, secured or unsecured, to Companies, Firms or Other Parties covered in the register maintained u/s. 189 of the Companies Act, 2013 during the year under report. Consequently, no comments are necessary on Para (iii) (a) (b) (c) (d) (e) & (f) of CARO 2020.

J .

its paid up share capital, free reserves and securities premium account or one hundred percent of its free reserves and securities premium account, whichever is more and hence the question of compliance of Section 185 and 186 of Companies Act, doesnt arise.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposits within the meaning of Section 2(31) of the Companies Act 2013 read with the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 and hence the compliance to the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act and the Rules framed there under are not applicable. No order has been passed by Company Law Tribunal or Reserve Bank of India or any court or any other tribunal.

(vi) In terms of the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, ?014 prescribed by the Central Government U/s. 148 (1) of the Companies Act, the maintenance of cost records is not applicable to the company for the year under audit.

(vii) (a) According to the records of the Company, the Company is regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Service Tax Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Wealth Tax, Service Tax, Custom Duty, Excise Duty, Value Added Tax and other material statutory dues applicable to it.

According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Income Tax, Wealth Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, Customs Duty, Excise Duty, Value Added Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues applicable to the Company were outstanding, as at 31st March, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the records of the company, there are no statutory dues referred to in sub clause (a) which have not been deposited on account of any dispute.

(viii) There is no transaction of surrendered or undisclosed income being disclosed during the year in the tax assessments under the income tax act, 1961.

(ix) (a) The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) The Company has obtained term loans during the year and the same has been utilized for the purpose for which it were obtained.

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company. j

(e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries.

(f) The Company has not raised any loans during the year and hence reporting on clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

(x) (a) The company has not raised money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(ix)(f) of order is not applicable.

(b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(xi) (a) No fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

(c) We have taken into consideration the whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year (and upto the date of this report), while determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause (xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) In our opinion, the Company is in compliance with Section-177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 with respect to applicable transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into noncash transactions with directors or persons connected with them. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable. J -

(xvi) (a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-1A of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the

Order is not applicable.

(b) In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year, there were no issues, objections or concerns raised by the outgoing auditor.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) (a) There are no unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) on other than ongoing projects requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

(b) There is no ongoing projects hence reporting under clause 3(xx)(b) of the order is not applicable for the year.

Place: Vadodara Date: 27th June, 2024

AnnexureB

REPORT ON INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of ^Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of M/s. 3B Films Limited (Formerly known as 3B Films Private Limited) ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtainreasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

1. Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

2. Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

3. Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

Place: Vadodara

Date: 27th June, 2024