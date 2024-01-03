Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Inox India Ltd
INOXINDIA
1,181.9
|48.82
|10,727.34
|65.13
|0
|369.14
|99.25
Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd
GRWRHITECH
4,281.7
|29.35
|9,947.41
|73.63
|0.28
|515.67
|994.74
EPL Ltd
EPL
239.25
|36.42
|7,645.67
|63.7
|2.84
|316.7
|32.17
AGI Greenpac Ltd
AGI
878.7
|17.63
|5,684.96
|96.61
|0.8
|704.83
|324.24
Uflex Ltd
UFLEX
630.65
|21.23
|4,554.02
|71.21
|0.48
|1,947.09
|449.69
