3B Films Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
21.22
21.22
21.22
21.22
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
9.7
5.41
4.49
-1.79
Net Worth
30.92
26.63
25.71
19.43
Minority Interest
Debt
106.55
98.56
99.34
86.03
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.47
0.42
0
5.06
Total Liabilities
138.94
125.61
125.05
110.52
Fixed Assets
81.26
81.4
83.84
86.66
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.01
1.43
1.43
0
Networking Capital
55.73
42.25
36.19
23.8
Inventories
49.83
42.96
32.15
20.07
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
9.56
4.29
5.7
6.77
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
3.25
3.87
5.46
5.04
Sundry Creditors
-5.88
-8.08
-6.41
-7.28
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-1.03
-0.78
-0.71
-0.8
Cash
0.95
0.52
3.58
0.05
Total Assets
138.95
125.6
125.04
110.51
