3B Films Ltd Balance Sheet

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

21.22

21.22

21.22

21.22

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

9.7

5.41

4.49

-1.79

Net Worth

30.92

26.63

25.71

19.43

Minority Interest

Debt

106.55

98.56

99.34

86.03

Deferred Tax Liability Net

1.47

0.42

0

5.06

Total Liabilities

138.94

125.61

125.05

110.52

Fixed Assets

81.26

81.4

83.84

86.66

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

1.01

1.43

1.43

0

Networking Capital

55.73

42.25

36.19

23.8

Inventories

49.83

42.96

32.15

20.07

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

9.56

4.29

5.7

6.77

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

3.25

3.87

5.46

5.04

Sundry Creditors

-5.88

-8.08

-6.41

-7.28

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-1.03

-0.78

-0.71

-0.8

Cash

0.95

0.52

3.58

0.05

Total Assets

138.95

125.6

125.04

110.51

