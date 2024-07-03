3P Land Holdings Ltd Summary

3P Land Holdings Ltd (Formerly known as Pudumjee Agro Industries Ltd) was incorporated in Dec.65 as a private limited company to run a paper mill at Bombay under the name F Pudumjee & Company Pvt Ltd. The Company became a deemed public limited company in May 77 and was converted into a public limited company in Jan.86. In 1993, its name was changed to the present one and is presently engaged in the business of lending, investment activity and real estate leasing.In Mar.76, the mill was completely destroyed by fire. The company installed and commissioned an imported second-hand paper machinery at Thergaon in Pune in 1978. In Apr.77, it became a subsidiary of Pudumjee Pulp & Paper Mills (PPPML).In 1985, the company expanded its capacity to 11,000 tpa with the installation of another imported paper machine. It ceased to be a subsidiary of PPPML in Feb.87. Another machine was installed with a capacity of 21,500 tpa. One of the old machines installed in 1978 was phased out which reduced the installed capacity to 20,000 tpa.Amalgamation of Kapil Agro (KAL) -- a sick company referred to the BIFR -- with the company in 1990 was done to broadbase its activities. KAL had a solvent extraction plant in Madhya Pradesh which manufactured solvent oil and de-oiled cakes with a capacity of 40,000 tpa of seed crushing.The Company sold its shareholding in F. Pudumjee Investment Co. Ltd. and as such it ceased to be a subsidiary of the Company in 2000-01.Pudumjee Hygiene Products Ltd., engaged in distribution of converted hygiene products, commenced operations during the year 2004-05 and became a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.The Scheme for demerging Paper Manufacturing activity of the Company into Pudumjee Paper Products Ltd. (PPPL) was effective from the Appointed Date 1.4.2014. Accordingly all the assets and liabilities and employees of the demerged Paper Manufacturing Business got transferred and in consideration, the shareholders of Company were allotted in aggregate 81,00,000 equity shares of Pudumjee Paper Products Ltd., without payment. After demerger, and on allotment of shares by PPPL, the Company became the single largest shareholder of PPPL holding more than 1.7 crores shares or about 18%, both directly and through subsidiary companies. Pudumjee Hygiene Products Ltd (PHPL) the Companys wholly owned subsidiary who was also party to the aforesaid Scheme of Demerger had demerged its business of hygiene products to PPPL.The name of the Company got changed to 3P Land Holdings Limited (from erstwhile Pudumjee Industries Ltd.) consequent upon demerger of Paper making undertaking in 2016. During year 2018-19, the wholly owned subsidiaries of Company, Pudumjee Hygiene Products Ltd. and Pudumjee Holding Ltd. got amalgamated with Company.