3P Land Holdings Ltd Share Price

60.15
(0.45%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:48:37 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open59.88
  • Day's High62
  • 52 Wk High82.06
  • Prev. Close59.88
  • Day's Low57
  • 52 Wk Low 26.05
  • Turnover (lac)8.14
  • P/E52.37
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value56.49
  • EPS1.16
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)108.27
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

3P Land Holdings Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

59.88

Prev. Close

59.88

Turnover(Lac.)

8.14

Day's High

62

Day's Low

57

52 Week's High

82.06

52 Week's Low

26.05

Book Value

56.49

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

108.27

P/E

52.37

EPS

1.16

Divi. Yield

0

3P Land Holdings Ltd Corporate Action

30 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 May, 2024

arrow

16 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

30 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

3P Land Holdings Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Demat Account

Trading Account

3P Land Holdings Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:08 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.30%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.30%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 26.69%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

3P Land Holdings Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.6

3.6

3.6

3.6

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

96.74

64.09

64.77

44.53

Net Worth

100.34

67.69

68.37

48.13

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

0.14

0.14

0.08

157.05

yoy growth (%)

0

67.04

-99.94

13.82

Raw materials

0

0

0

-100.25

As % of sales

0

0

0

63.83

Employee costs

-0.11

-0.1

-0.11

-6.57

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

-0.13

-0.11

0.24

2.77

Depreciation

-0.07

-0.06

-0.06

-1.25

Tax paid

0.1

-0.01

0

-1.11

Working capital

-0.03

-0.79

-50.77

21.69

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

67.04

-99.94

13.82

Op profit growth

15.64

-27.55

-105.46

1.77

EBIT growth

-28.22

-0.69

-81.14

9.22

Net profit growth

-71.01

-153.6

-85.61

137.06

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

3.56

2.52

2.15

1.41

1.85

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

3.56

2.52

2.15

1.41

1.85

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0

0

0

0

3.8

3P Land Holdings Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,407.25

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,701.1

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.7

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.45

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.8

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT 3P Land Holdings Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Executive Director & CFO

G N Jajodia

CFO & Company Secretary

Jagadish Waman Patil

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Vasudha Jatia

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Bhavanisingh Shekhawat

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Romie Shivhari Halan

Independent Director

Sudhir Vithalrao Duppaliwar

Independent Director

Upendra Goraksha Degluarkar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by 3P Land Holdings Ltd

Summary

3P Land Holdings Ltd (Formerly known as Pudumjee Agro Industries Ltd) was incorporated in Dec.65 as a private limited company to run a paper mill at Bombay under the name F Pudumjee & Company Pvt Ltd. The Company became a deemed public limited company in May 77 and was converted into a public limited company in Jan.86. In 1993, its name was changed to the present one and is presently engaged in the business of lending, investment activity and real estate leasing.In Mar.76, the mill was completely destroyed by fire. The company installed and commissioned an imported second-hand paper machinery at Thergaon in Pune in 1978. In Apr.77, it became a subsidiary of Pudumjee Pulp & Paper Mills (PPPML).In 1985, the company expanded its capacity to 11,000 tpa with the installation of another imported paper machine. It ceased to be a subsidiary of PPPML in Feb.87. Another machine was installed with a capacity of 21,500 tpa. One of the old machines installed in 1978 was phased out which reduced the installed capacity to 20,000 tpa.Amalgamation of Kapil Agro (KAL) -- a sick company referred to the BIFR -- with the company in 1990 was done to broadbase its activities. KAL had a solvent extraction plant in Madhya Pradesh which manufactured solvent oil and de-oiled cakes with a capacity of 40,000 tpa of seed crushing.The Company sold its shareholding in F. Pudumjee Investment Co. Ltd. and as such it ceased to be a subsidiary of the Company in 2000-01.Pudumjee Hygiene Products Ltd., engaged in
Company FAQs

What is the 3P Land Holdings Ltd share price today?

The 3P Land Holdings Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹60.15 today.

What is the Market Cap of 3P Land Holdings Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of 3P Land Holdings Ltd is ₹108.27 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of 3P Land Holdings Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of 3P Land Holdings Ltd is 52.37 and 0.68 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of 3P Land Holdings Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a 3P Land Holdings Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of 3P Land Holdings Ltd is ₹26.05 and ₹82.06 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of 3P Land Holdings Ltd?

3P Land Holdings Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 57.65%, 3 Years at 51.56%, 1 Year at 114.24%, 6 Month at 63.52%, 3 Month at 57.91% and 1 Month at -7.73%.

What is the shareholding pattern of 3P Land Holdings Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of 3P Land Holdings Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.30 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 26.70 %

