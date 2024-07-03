Summary

3P Land Holdings Ltd (Formerly known as Pudumjee Agro Industries Ltd) was incorporated in Dec.65 as a private limited company to run a paper mill at Bombay under the name F Pudumjee & Company Pvt Ltd. The Company became a deemed public limited company in May 77 and was converted into a public limited company in Jan.86. In 1993, its name was changed to the present one and is presently engaged in the business of lending, investment activity and real estate leasing.In Mar.76, the mill was completely destroyed by fire. The company installed and commissioned an imported second-hand paper machinery at Thergaon in Pune in 1978. In Apr.77, it became a subsidiary of Pudumjee Pulp & Paper Mills (PPPML).In 1985, the company expanded its capacity to 11,000 tpa with the installation of another imported paper machine. It ceased to be a subsidiary of PPPML in Feb.87. Another machine was installed with a capacity of 21,500 tpa. One of the old machines installed in 1978 was phased out which reduced the installed capacity to 20,000 tpa.Amalgamation of Kapil Agro (KAL) -- a sick company referred to the BIFR -- with the company in 1990 was done to broadbase its activities. KAL had a solvent extraction plant in Madhya Pradesh which manufactured solvent oil and de-oiled cakes with a capacity of 40,000 tpa of seed crushing.The Company sold its shareholding in F. Pudumjee Investment Co. Ltd. and as such it ceased to be a subsidiary of the Company in 2000-01.Pudumjee Hygiene Products Ltd., engaged in

