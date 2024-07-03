SectorFinance
Open₹59.88
Prev. Close₹59.88
Turnover(Lac.)₹8.14
Day's High₹62
Day's Low₹57
52 Week's High₹82.06
52 Week's Low₹26.05
Book Value₹56.49
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)108.27
P/E52.37
EPS1.16
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.6
3.6
3.6
3.6
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
96.74
64.09
64.77
44.53
Net Worth
100.34
67.69
68.37
48.13
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
0.14
0.14
0.08
157.05
yoy growth (%)
0
67.04
-99.94
13.82
Raw materials
0
0
0
-100.25
As % of sales
0
0
0
63.83
Employee costs
-0.11
-0.1
-0.11
-6.57
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
-0.13
-0.11
0.24
2.77
Depreciation
-0.07
-0.06
-0.06
-1.25
Tax paid
0.1
-0.01
0
-1.11
Working capital
-0.03
-0.79
-50.77
21.69
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
67.04
-99.94
13.82
Op profit growth
15.64
-27.55
-105.46
1.77
EBIT growth
-28.22
-0.69
-81.14
9.22
Net profit growth
-71.01
-153.6
-85.61
137.06
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
3.56
2.52
2.15
1.41
1.85
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
3.56
2.52
2.15
1.41
1.85
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0
0
0
3.8
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,407.25
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,701.1
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.7
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.45
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.8
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Executive Director & CFO
G N Jajodia
CFO & Company Secretary
Jagadish Waman Patil
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Vasudha Jatia
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Bhavanisingh Shekhawat
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Romie Shivhari Halan
Independent Director
Sudhir Vithalrao Duppaliwar
Independent Director
Upendra Goraksha Degluarkar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by 3P Land Holdings Ltd
Summary
3P Land Holdings Ltd (Formerly known as Pudumjee Agro Industries Ltd) was incorporated in Dec.65 as a private limited company to run a paper mill at Bombay under the name F Pudumjee & Company Pvt Ltd. The Company became a deemed public limited company in May 77 and was converted into a public limited company in Jan.86. In 1993, its name was changed to the present one and is presently engaged in the business of lending, investment activity and real estate leasing.In Mar.76, the mill was completely destroyed by fire. The company installed and commissioned an imported second-hand paper machinery at Thergaon in Pune in 1978. In Apr.77, it became a subsidiary of Pudumjee Pulp & Paper Mills (PPPML).In 1985, the company expanded its capacity to 11,000 tpa with the installation of another imported paper machine. It ceased to be a subsidiary of PPPML in Feb.87. Another machine was installed with a capacity of 21,500 tpa. One of the old machines installed in 1978 was phased out which reduced the installed capacity to 20,000 tpa.Amalgamation of Kapil Agro (KAL) -- a sick company referred to the BIFR -- with the company in 1990 was done to broadbase its activities. KAL had a solvent extraction plant in Madhya Pradesh which manufactured solvent oil and de-oiled cakes with a capacity of 40,000 tpa of seed crushing.The Company sold its shareholding in F. Pudumjee Investment Co. Ltd. and as such it ceased to be a subsidiary of the Company in 2000-01.Pudumjee Hygiene Products Ltd., engaged in
The 3P Land Holdings Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹60.15 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of 3P Land Holdings Ltd is ₹108.27 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of 3P Land Holdings Ltd is 52.37 and 0.68 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a 3P Land Holdings Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of 3P Land Holdings Ltd is ₹26.05 and ₹82.06 as of 06 Jan ‘25
3P Land Holdings Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 57.65%, 3 Years at 51.56%, 1 Year at 114.24%, 6 Month at 63.52%, 3 Month at 57.91% and 1 Month at -7.73%.
