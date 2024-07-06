|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|3 Aug 2024
|30 May 2024
|AGM 03/08/2024 Newspaper Publication for AGM Notice -published in Financial Express English and Loksatta in Marathi. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/07/2024) Proceedings of Annual General Meeting held through Video Conferencing on 03rd August, 2024 E-voting and Scrutinizers Report of the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 03rd August, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.08.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.