AGM 03/08/2024 Newspaper Publication for AGM Notice -published in Financial Express English and Loksatta in Marathi. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/07/2024) Proceedings of Annual General Meeting held through Video Conferencing on 03rd August, 2024 E-voting and Scrutinizers Report of the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 03rd August, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.08.2024)