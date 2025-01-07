iifl-logo-icon 1
3P Land Holdings Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

57.5
(-3.56%)
Jan 7, 2025|01:18:45 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

0.14

0.14

0.08

157.05

yoy growth (%)

0

67.04

-99.94

13.82

Raw materials

0

0

0

-100.25

As % of sales

0

0

0

63.83

Employee costs

-0.11

-0.1

-0.11

-6.57

As % of sales

76.89

71.82

127.31

4.18

Other costs

-0.41

-0.36

-0.42

-41.96

As % of sales (Other Cost)

278.31

248.85

481.48

26.71

Operating profit

-0.37

-0.32

-0.45

8.25

OPM

-255.2

-220.67

-508.8

5.25

Depreciation

-0.07

-0.06

-0.06

-1.25

Interest expense

-1.48

-1.99

-1.64

-7.25

Other income

1.79

2.27

2.4

3.02

Profit before tax

-0.13

-0.11

0.24

2.77

Taxes

0.1

-0.01

0

-1.11

Tax rate

-73.32

10.34

-2.61

-40.06

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.03

-0.12

0.23

1.66

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.03

-0.12

0.23

1.66

yoy growth (%)

-71.01

-153.6

-85.61

137.06

NPM

-25.06

-86.48

269.52

1.05

