|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
0.14
0.14
0.08
157.05
yoy growth (%)
0
67.04
-99.94
13.82
Raw materials
0
0
0
-100.25
As % of sales
0
0
0
63.83
Employee costs
-0.11
-0.1
-0.11
-6.57
As % of sales
76.89
71.82
127.31
4.18
Other costs
-0.41
-0.36
-0.42
-41.96
As % of sales (Other Cost)
278.31
248.85
481.48
26.71
Operating profit
-0.37
-0.32
-0.45
8.25
OPM
-255.2
-220.67
-508.8
5.25
Depreciation
-0.07
-0.06
-0.06
-1.25
Interest expense
-1.48
-1.99
-1.64
-7.25
Other income
1.79
2.27
2.4
3.02
Profit before tax
-0.13
-0.11
0.24
2.77
Taxes
0.1
-0.01
0
-1.11
Tax rate
-73.32
10.34
-2.61
-40.06
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.03
-0.12
0.23
1.66
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.03
-0.12
0.23
1.66
yoy growth (%)
-71.01
-153.6
-85.61
137.06
NPM
-25.06
-86.48
269.52
1.05
