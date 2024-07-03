iifl-logo-icon 1
3P Land Holdings Ltd Nine Monthly Results

57.2
(-1.80%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:29:39 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

2.67

2.06

1.72

1.05

1.17

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2.67

2.06

1.72

1.05

1.17

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0

0

0

0

3.8

Total Income

2.67

2.06

1.72

1.05

4.96

Total Expenditure

0.66

0.3

0.38

0.92

1.07

PBIDT

2.01

1.76

1.34

0.12

3.9

Interest

0

0

0

0

0.14

PBDT

2.01

1.76

1.34

0.12

3.76

Depreciation

0.07

0.07

0.07

0.11

0.11

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.5

0.43

0.35

0.09

0.64

Deferred Tax

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

0

0.32

Reported Profit After Tax

1.45

1.27

0.92

-0.08

2.69

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

1.45

1.27

0.92

-0.08

2.69

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

-0.11

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

1.45

1.27

0.92

-0.08

2.8

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.81

0.7

0.51

0

1.5

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

3.6

3.6

3.6

3.6

3.6

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

75.28

85.43

77.9

11.42

333.33

PBDTM(%)

75.28

85.43

77.9

11.42

321.36

PATM(%)

54.3

61.65

53.48

-7.61

229.91

