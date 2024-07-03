3P Land Holdings Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
2.67
2.06
1.72
1.05
1.17
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2.67
2.06
1.72
1.05
1.17
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0
0
0
3.8
Total Income
2.67
2.06
1.72
1.05
4.96
Total Expenditure
0.66
0.3
0.38
0.92
1.07
PBIDT
2.01
1.76
1.34
0.12
3.9
Interest
0
0
0
0
0.14
PBDT
2.01
1.76
1.34
0.12
3.76
Depreciation
0.07
0.07
0.07
0.11
0.11
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.5
0.43
0.35
0.09
0.64
Deferred Tax
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
0
0.32
Reported Profit After Tax
1.45
1.27
0.92
-0.08
2.69
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
1.45
1.27
0.92
-0.08
2.69
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
-0.11
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
1.45
1.27
0.92
-0.08
2.8
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.81
0.7
0.51
0
1.5
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
3.6
3.6
3.6
3.6
3.6
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
75.28
85.43
77.9
11.42
333.33
PBDTM(%)
75.28
85.43
77.9
11.42
321.36
PATM(%)
54.3
61.65
53.48
-7.61
229.91
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.