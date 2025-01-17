iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

3P Land Holdings Ltd Key Ratios

58.19
(5.00%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:28:29 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR 3P Land Holdings Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-10.05

-99.78

12.02

6.41

Op profit growth

-36.46

-104.64

8.46

58.5

EBIT growth

0.58

-78.21

19.41

58.04

Net profit growth

-193.13

-123.05

-56.82

-20.15

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-58.13

-82.29

3.8

3.93

EBIT margin

465.65

416.39

4.11

3.85

Net profit margin

-42.32

40.87

-0.38

-0.98

RoCE

8.37

3.1

9.66

8.89

RoNW

-0.87

0.37

-0.99

-2.16

RoA

-0.19

0.07

-0.22

-0.57

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0.1

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-0.17

0.01

-1.37

-2.16

Book value per share

2.61

2.71

10.66

11.1

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

98.6

0

0

P/CEPS

-60.66

667.21

-8.83

-4.08

P/B

4.16

3.63

1.13

0.79

EV/EBIDTA

18.68

17.02

9.38

7.56

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

12.48

-3.57

-336.13

246.75

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

298.65

11,050.83

44.75

51.86

Inventory days

0

18,340.91

65.42

55.59

Creditor days

-55.2

-2,808.91

-20.92

-19.74

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-0.92

-1.11

-1.04

-0.93

Net debt / equity

3.78

3.31

3.81

2.66

Net debt / op. profit

-77.26

-44.49

9.36

7.39

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-31.11

-51.49

-69.74

-68.51

Employee costs

-31.44

-29.41

-4.19

-3.99

Other costs

-95.56

-101.38

-22.25

-23.55

3P Land Hold. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR 3P Land Holdings Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.