Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-10.05
-99.78
12.02
6.41
Op profit growth
-36.46
-104.64
8.46
58.5
EBIT growth
0.58
-78.21
19.41
58.04
Net profit growth
-193.13
-123.05
-56.82
-20.15
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-58.13
-82.29
3.8
3.93
EBIT margin
465.65
416.39
4.11
3.85
Net profit margin
-42.32
40.87
-0.38
-0.98
RoCE
8.37
3.1
9.66
8.89
RoNW
-0.87
0.37
-0.99
-2.16
RoA
-0.19
0.07
-0.22
-0.57
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
0.1
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-0.17
0.01
-1.37
-2.16
Book value per share
2.61
2.71
10.66
11.1
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
98.6
0
0
P/CEPS
-60.66
667.21
-8.83
-4.08
P/B
4.16
3.63
1.13
0.79
EV/EBIDTA
18.68
17.02
9.38
7.56
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
12.48
-3.57
-336.13
246.75
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
298.65
11,050.83
44.75
51.86
Inventory days
0
18,340.91
65.42
55.59
Creditor days
-55.2
-2,808.91
-20.92
-19.74
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-0.92
-1.11
-1.04
-0.93
Net debt / equity
3.78
3.31
3.81
2.66
Net debt / op. profit
-77.26
-44.49
9.36
7.39
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-31.11
-51.49
-69.74
-68.51
Employee costs
-31.44
-29.41
-4.19
-3.99
Other costs
-95.56
-101.38
-22.25
-23.55
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.