3P Land Holdings Ltd Quarterly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
1.74
0.89
0.89
0.89
1.31
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1.74
0.89
0.89
0.89
1.31
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0
0
0
0
Total Income
1.74
0.89
0.89
0.89
1.31
Total Expenditure
0.45
0.37
0.39
0.35
0.22
PBIDT
1.29
0.52
0.5
0.54
1.09
Interest
0
0
0
0
0
PBDT
1.29
0.52
0.5
0.54
1.09
Depreciation
0.01
0.01
0.02
0.02
0.02
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.33
0.13
0.12
0.14
0.27
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
-0.01
0
Reported Profit After Tax
0.96
0.38
0.36
0.39
0.8
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.96
0.38
0.36
0.39
0.8
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.96
0.38
0.36
0.39
0.8
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.53
1
0.2
0.22
0.44
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
3.6
3.6
3.6
3.6
3.6
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
74.13
58.42
56.17
60.67
83.2
PBDTM(%)
74.13
58.42
56.17
60.67
83.2
PATM(%)
55.17
42.69
40.44
43.82
61.06
