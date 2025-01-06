iifl-logo-icon 1
3P Land Holdings Ltd Cash Flow Statement

3P Land Hold. FINANCIALS

Cash Flow
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

-0.13

-0.11

0.24

2.77

Depreciation

-0.07

-0.06

-0.06

-1.25

Tax paid

0.1

-0.01

0

-1.11

Working capital

-0.03

-0.79

-50.77

21.69

Other operating items

Operating

-0.14

-0.98

-50.59

22.09

Capital expenditure

0

0.02

-40.66

0.01

Free cash flow

-0.14

-0.96

-91.25

22.11

Equity raised

60.65

60.91

69.82

75.88

Investing

0

0

0

15

Financing

33.06

34.39

67.86

116.96

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

93.57

94.34

46.42

229.96

