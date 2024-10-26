Board Meeting 26 Oct 2024 16 Oct 2024

3P Land Holdings Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company has been convened to be held on Saturday the 26th October 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Financial Statements and Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th September 2024. Further to inform you that in compliance with the provisions of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 and in terms of Insider Trading Policy of the Company the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company has been closed for all Directors/Officers/Designated Persons/Connected Persons of the Company from 01st October 2024 upto 48 hours after the declaration of Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th September 2024 i.e. upto 28th October 2024 (both days inclusive). Unaudited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 204. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 26/10/2024)

Board Meeting 27 Jul 2024 18 Jul 2024

3P Land Holdings Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The meeting of the Board of Directors has been convened to he held on Saturday the 27th day of July 2024 to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated financial statement sand un-audited financial Results for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024. Further the Trading window for dealing in securities of the Company has been closed for all Directors/officers/designated persons / connected persons from 01st July 2024 upto 48 hours after the declaration of financial results of the company for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024 i.e. up to 29th July 2024 (both days inclusive). The unaudited Sandalone and Consolidated Financial results for the quarter and three months ended on 30th June, 2024 along with Limited Review Report of the auditor have been taken on record by the Board of Directors at their meeting held on 27th July, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.07.2024)

Board Meeting 11 May 2024 3 May 2024

3P Land Holdings Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The meeting of the Board of Directors has been convened to be held on 11th May 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated financial statements and Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended on 31st March 2024. Further the trading window for dealing in securities of the company has been closed for all directors/officers/designated persons/connected persons of the Company from 01st April 2024 upto 13th May 2024 (both days inclusive)ll directors Outcome of Board Meeting Statement of Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2024 along with the Auditors Report and declaration pursuant to Regulation 33(3)(d) as amended by the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) (Amendment) Regulations, 2016. Statement of Assets and Liabilities for the period ended on 31st March, 2024. No dividend was recommended by the Board of Directors for the year 2023-2024. The Date of ensuing 59th Annual General Meeting of the Company and Book Closure Date will be informed separately. Audited Financial Results for March 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.05.2024)

Board Meeting 20 Jan 2024 10 Jan 2024