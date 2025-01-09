iifl-logo-icon 1
3P Land Holdings Ltd Management Discussions

57
(-0.85%)
Jan 9, 2025|03:29:49 PM

3P Land Holdings Ltd Share Price Management Discussions

The Company derives its income from investments and loans made by it within the Group. It also earns operating revenue from lease rentals on the let out property. The land at Pune is under occupation of Pudumjee Paper Products Limited under Leave & License Agreement, which the Company may develop after proposed extended expiry of the Leave & License Agreement. The Company owns a land of 16 acres at Narsingpur, a District Town, for which plans are being formulated for its development/ sales. These plans may get delayed in view of current Covid pandemic.

In the last month of FY 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic developed rapidly into a global crisis, forcing governments to enforce lock-downs of all economic activity. The government announced lockdown from 24th March, 2020. For the Company, the focus immediately shifted to ensuring the health and well-being of all employee and the operations were conducted by following the Work from home model, to minimize the direct attack of COVID-19 on the employees.

Except as stated above, the Company does not visualize any significant impact of ongoing Covid pandemic and its working or financial affairs.

The Company being a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016, mainly make investments in Group Companies as per the norms laid down by regulations and without making public borrowings.

The existing internal controls of the Company are commensurate with its business and are periodically reviewed by Audit Committee, Auditors and are considered adequate.

The Company currently employs one employee.

Sr. No. Ratios 31st March, 2020 31st March, 2019 % Change Reason for Change
1 Interest Coverage Ratio 35.83 0.63 -5590% ICD repaid entirely.
2 Total Debt Equity Ratio -- 0.06 100% ICDs given this year, Last year Nil
3 Current Ratio 508.34 9.45 5281% Net profit margin and return on net worth increased due to sale of TDR
4 Net Profit Margin (%) 2.40 (0.11) 2301% Net profit margin and return on net worth increased due to sale of TDR
5 Return on Net Worth (%) 0.15 (0.01) 2850% Net profit margin and return on net worth increased due to sale of TDR

