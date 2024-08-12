To the Members,

The Board of Directors hereby submits the report of the business and operations of your Company (‘the Company or ‘7Seas) along with the audited "Financial statement for the "Fiscal Year ended March 31, 2024.

1. Financial summary/highlights:

The performance during the period ended 31st March, 2024 has been as under:

(Amounts in Lakhs)

Standalone Particulars 2023-24 2022-23 Turnover/Income (Gross) 1,179.12 552.21 Other Income -- 3.70 Profit/loss before Depreciation, Finance Costs, 164.15 61.39 Exceptional items and Tax Expense Less: Depreciation/ Amortisation/ Impairment 39.05 8.16 Profit /loss before Finance Costs, Exceptional items and Tax Expense 142.24 53.23 Less: Finance Costs 21.91 -- Profit /loss before Exceptional items and Tax Expense 103.19 53.23 Add/(less): Exceptional items -- -- Profit /loss before Tax Expense -- -- Less: Tax Expense (Current & Deferred) 7.06 10.18 Profit /loss for the year (1) 96.13 43.06 Total Comprehensive Income/loss (2) -- -- Total (1+2) -- -- Balance of profit /loss for earlier years -- -- Less: Transfer to Debenture Redemption Reserve -- -- Less: Transfer to Reserves -- -- Less: Dividend paid on Equity Shares -- -- Less: Dividend paid on Preference Shares -- -- Less: Dividend Distribution Tax -- -- Balance carried forward 96.13 43.06

2. Overview & state of the companys affairs:

During the year under review, the Company has recorded total income including other income of Rs. 1,179.12 Lakhs and profit of Rs. 96.13 Lakhs as against the income of Rs. 555.91 Lakhs and Profit of Rs. 43.06 Lakhs in the previous financial year ending 31.03.2023.

3. Business update and state of companys affairs:

The information on Companys affairs and related aspects is provided under Management Discussion and Analysis report, which has been prepared, inter-alia, in compliance with Regulation 34 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and forms part of this Report.

4. Change in the nature of business, if any:

The Company has not undergone any change in the nature of business during the FY 2023-24.

5. Transfer to reserves:

Pursuant to provisions of Section 134 (3) (j) of the Companies Act, 2013, the company has not proposed to transfer any amount to general reserves account of the company during the year under review.

6. Revision of financial statements:

There was no revision of the financial statements for the year under review.

7. Material changes & commitment affecting the financial position of the company:

There have been no material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the Company which have occurred during the end of the Financial Year of the Company to which the financial statements relate and the date of the report.

8. Significant & material orders passed by the regulators or courts or tribunals:

No significant or material orders have been passed against the Company by the Regulators, Courts or Tribunals, which impacts the going concern status and companys operations in future.

9. Dividend:

Keeping the Companys growth plans in mind, your directors have decided not to recommend dividend for the year.

10. Investor Relations:

The Company continuously strives for excellence in its Investor Relations engagement with International and Domestic investors through structured conference-calls and periodic investor/analyst interactions like individual meetings, participation in investor conferences, quarterly earnings calls and analyst meet from time to time. The Company ensures that critical information about the Company is available to all the investors, by uploading all such information on the Companys website.

11. Transfer of un-claimed dividend to Investor Education and Protection:

There is no such amount of Un-paid or Unclaimed Dividend be transferred to Investor and Education and Protection Fund for the financial year ended 31st March 2024.

12. Details of utilization of funds:

The Company raised capital through Preferential issue during FY 2023-24 aggregating to Rs. 14,31,30,038. The funds raised through the Preferential issue have been utilized for the general business purpose and there is no deviation in the utilization of proceeds.

13. Details of Nodal Officer:

The Company has designated Mr. L.Maruti Sanker as a Nodal Officer for the purpose of IEPF.

14. Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF)

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 124 of the Act, Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (Accounting, Audit, Transfer and Refund) Rules, 2016 ("IEPF Rules") read with the relevant circulars and amendments thereto, the amount of dividend remaining unpaid or unclaimed for a period of seven years from the due date is required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund ("IEPF"), constituted by the Central Government

During the Year, no amount of dividend was unpaid or unclaimed for a period of seven years and therefore no amount is required to be transferred to Investor Education and Provident Fund under the Section 125(1) and Section 125(2) of the Act.

15. Deposits from public:

The Company has not accepted any public deposits during the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024 and as such, no amount of principal or interest on public deposits was outstanding as on the date of the balance sheet.

Since the Company has not accepted any deposits during the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024, there has been no non-compliance with the requirements of the Act.

16. Independent directors familiarization programmes:

Independent Directors are familiarized about the Companys operations, businesses, financial performance and significant development so as to enable them to take well-informed decisions in timely manner. Interaction with the Business heads and key executives of the Company is also facilitated. Detailed presentations on important policies of the Company are also made to the directors. Direct meetings with the Chairperson are further facilitated to familiarize the incumbent Director about the Company/its businesses and the group practices.

The details of familiarisation programme held in FY 2023-24 are also disclosed on the Companys website and its web link is http://www.7seasent.com.

18. Meetings of the Board

During the year, five (5) meetings of the Board of Directors of the Company were convened and held in accordance with the provisions of the Act. The date(s) of the Board Meeting, attendance by the directors is given in the Corporate Governance Report forming an integral part of this report.

19. Committees of the Board

There are various Board constituted Committees as stipulated under the Act and Listing Regulations namely Audit Committee, Nomination and Remuneration Committee, Stakeholders Relationship and Risk Management Committee. Brief details pertaining to composition, terms of reference, meetings held and attendance thereat of these Committees during the year have been enumerated in Corporate Governance Report forming part of this Annual Report.

21. Directors and key managerial personnel:

As on date of this report, the Company has Ten Directors, out of which five are Independent Directors and two are executive directors and Three Non-Executive Directors.

a) Appointment/Re-appointment of Directors of the Company:

i. In accordance with the provisions of the companies Act, 2013 and Articles of Association of the company

Mrs. Hemalatha Lingamaneni, executive director, retire by rotation and being eligible, offers herself for reappointment.

ii. In accordance with the provisions of the companies Act, 2013 and Articles of Association of the company Mr.

Bommineni Mohan Rao, non-independent -non executive director, retire by rotation and being eligible, offers himself for re-appointment.

b) Key Managerial Personnel:

Key Managerial Personnel for the financial year 2023-24

• Mr. Maruti Sanker Lingamaneni, Managing Director of the company.

• Mr. Hemalatha Lingamaneni, Whole Time Director cum CFO of the company.

• Mr. Remo John, Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the Company.

22. Statutory audit and auditors report:

The members of the Company at their Annual General Meeting held on 28th December, 2020 have appointed M/s. Sathuluri & Co., as statutory auditors of the Company to hold office until the conclusion of 34th Annual General meeting of the Company. The Auditors Report for fiscal year 2023-24 does not contain any qualification, reservation or adverse remark. The Auditors Report is enclosed with the financial statements in this Annual Report. The Company has received audit report with unmodified opinion for Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024 from the statutory auditors of the Company.

The Auditors have confirmed that they have subjected themselves to the peer review process of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) and hold valid certificate issued by the Peer Review Board of the ICAI.

23. Internal auditors:

Pursuant to provisions of Section 138 read with Rule 13 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 and Section 179 read with Rule 8(4) of the Companies (Meetings of Board and its Powers) Rules, 2014; during the year under review, the Internal Audit of the functions and activities of the Company was undertaken by M/s. DVAK & Co., the Internal Auditor of the Company.

Deviations are reviewed periodically and due compliance was ensured. Summary of Significant Audit Observations along with recommendations and its implementations are reviewed by the Audit Committee and concerns, if any, are reported to the Board. There were no adverse remarks or qualification on accounts of the Company from the Internal Auditor.

The Board has re-appointed M/s. DVAK & Co., Chartered Accountants, Hyderabad, as Internal Auditors for the Financial Year 2024-25.

24. Secretarial Auditor & Audit Report:

In terms of section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, based upon the recommendations of the Audit Committee, the Board of Directors had appointed M/s. Chakravarthy & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries (CP No. 22563) as the Secretarial Auditor of the Company, for conducting the Secretarial Audit for financial year ended March 31, 2024.

The Secretarial Audit was carried out by M/s. Chakravarthy & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries (CP No. 22563) for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. The Report given by the Secretarial Auditor is annexed herewith as Annexure-I and forms integral part of this Report.

The Secretarial Audit Report does not contain any qualification, reservation or adverse remark.

25. Annual Secretarial Compliance Report:

SEBI vide its Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD1/27/2019 dated February 08, 2019 read with Regulation 24(A) of the Listing Regulations, directed listed entities to conduct Annual Secretarial compliance audit from a Practicing Company Secretary of all applicable SEBI Regulations and circulars/guidelines issued thereunder. Further, Secretarial Compliance Report dated May 30, 2024, was given by Mrs. P.Sarada, Practicing Company Secretary which was submitted to Stock Exchanges within 60 days of the end of the financial year.

The Secretarial Compliance Report does not contain any qualification, reservation or adverse remark.

26. Information about The Financial Performance / Financial Position of The Subsidiaries / Associates:

The Company does not have any subsidiary. During the year neither any company became a subsidiary nor ceased as a subsidiary.

27. Cost records and cost audit:

Maintenance of cost records and requirement of cost audit as prescribed under the provisions of Section 148(1) of the Act, are not applicable for the business activities carried out by the Company.

28. No Frauds reported by statutory auditors

During the Financial Year 2023-24, the Auditors have not reported any matter under section 143(12) of the Companies Act, 2013, therefore no detail is required to be disclosed under section 134(3) (ca) of the Companies Act, 2013.

29. Declaration by the Company

None of the Directors of the Company are disqualified for being appointed as Directors as specified in Section 164 (2) of the Act read with Rule 14 of Companies (Appointment and Qualifications of Directors) Rules, 2014.

30. Conservation of energy, technology absorption and foreign exchange outgo:

The required information as per Sec.134 (3) (m) of the Companies Act 2013 is provided hereunder and Rule 8 of Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014:

A. Conservation of Energy:

Your Companys operations are not energy intensive. Adequate measures have been taken to conserve energy wherever possible by using energy efficient computers and purchase of energy efficient equipment.

B. Technology Absorption:

1. Research and Development (R&D): NIL

2. Technology absorption, adoption and innovation: NIL

C. Foreign Exchange Earnings and Out Go:

1. Foreign Exchange Earnings: 965219 USD

2. Foreign Exchange Outgo: Nil

31. Management discussion and analysis report:

Management discussion and analysis report for the year under review as stipulated under Regulation 34(2) (e) read with schedule V, Part B of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations 2015 with the stock exchange in India is annexed herewith as Annexure- I to this report.

32. Risk management policy:

The Board of Directors had constituted Risk Management Committee to identify elements of risk in different areas of operations and to develop policy for actions associated to mitigate the risks. The Committee is responsible for reviewing the risk management plan and ensuring its effectiveness. The major risks identified by the businesses and functions are systematically addressed through mitigating actions on a continual basis.

33. Corporate governance:

Your Company has taken adequate steps to ensure compliance with the provisions of Corporate Governance as prescribed under the Listing Regulations. A separate section on Corporate Governance, forming a part of this Report and the requisite certificate from the Companys Auditors confirming compliance with the conditions of Corporate Governance is attached to the report on Corporate Governance as Annexure II.

34. Annual Return:

Pursuant to Sections 92 & 134(3) of the Act and Rule 12 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, the Annual Return in Form MGT-7 is also available on the Companys website URL: https://www.7seasent.com

35. Authorised and paid-up capital of the company:

The authorized capital of the company stands at Rs. 23,00,00,000/- divided into 2,30,00,000 equity shares of Rs.10/- each. The companys paid-up capital is Rs. 18,66,01,290/- divided into 1,86,60,129 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each.

36. Declaration of independence:

The Company has received declarations from all the Independent Directors of the Company confirming that they meet with both the criteria of independence as prescribed under sub-section (6) of Section 149 of the Companies Act, 2013 and under Regulation 16(1)(b) read with Regulation 25 of the Listing Regulations.

In compliance with Rule 6 of Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014, all the PIDs of the Company have registered themselves with the India Institute of Corporate Affairs (IICA), Manesar and have included their names in the databank of Independent Directors within the statutory timeline.

The Independent Directors have also confirmed that they have complied with Schedule IV of the Act and the Companys Code of Conduct.

In terms of Regulations 25(8) of the Listing Regulations, the Independent Directors have confirmed that they are not aware of any circumstance or situation, which exists or may be reasonably anticipated, that could impair or impact their ability to discharge their duties with an objective independent judgement and without any external influence.

During the year, Independent Directors of the Company had no pecuniary relationship or transactions with the Company, other than sitting fees, commission and reimbursement of expenses incurred by them for the purpose of attending meetings of the Board of Directors and Committee(s).

37. Directors Responsibility Statement:

Pursuant to Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Board of Directors, to the best of their knowledge and ability, confirm that for the financial year ended March 31, 2024:

a) in the preparation of the annual accounts for the financial year ended 31 March 2024, the applicable accounting standards and schedule III of the Companies Act, 2013 have been followed and there are no material departures from the same;

b) the Directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of your Company as on 31 March 2024 and of the profit and loss of the Company for the financial year ended 31 March 2024 ; c) proper and sufficient care has been taken for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

d) The annual accounts have been prepared on a going concern basis;

e) Proper internal financial controls laid down by the Directors were followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively; and

f) Proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws were followed and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

38. Vigil Mechanism/Whistle Blower Policy:

The Company has formulated a Vigil Mechanism / Whistle Blower Policy pursuant to Regulation 22 of the Listing Regulations and Section 177(10) of the Act, enabling stakeholders to report any concern of unethical behaviour, suspected fraud or violation.

The said policy inter-alia provides safeguard against victimization of the Whistle Blower. Stakeholders including directors and employees have access to the Managing Director & CFO and Chairperson of the Audit Committee.

During the year under review, no stakeholder was denied access to the Chairperson of the Audit Committee.

The policy is available on the website of the Company at www.7seasent.com

39. Corporate social responsibility policy:

Since your Company does not have net worth of Rs. 500 Crore or more or turnover of Rs. 1000 Crore or more or a net profit of Rs. 5 Crore or more during the financial year, section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 relating to Corporate Social Responsibility is not applicable and hence the Company need not adopt any Corporate Social Responsibility Policy.

40. Board Evaluation:

Performance of the Board and Board Committees was evaluated on various parameters such as structure, composition, diversity, experience, corporate governance competencies, performance of specific duties and obligations, quality of decision-making and overall Board effectiveness. Performance of individual Directors was evaluated on parameters, such as meeting attendance, participation and contribution, engagement with colleagues on the Board, responsibility towards stakeholders and independent judgement. All the Directors were subjected to peer-evaluation.

All the Directors participated in the evaluation process. The results of evaluation were discussed in the Board meeting held in Feb 2024. The Board discussed the performance evaluation reports of the Board, Board Committees, Individual Directors, Independent External Persons and noted the suggestions / inputs of the Directors. Recommendations arising from this entire process were deliberated upon by the Board to augment its effectiveness and optimize individual strengths of the Directors.

The detailed procedure followed for the performance evaluation of the Board, Committees and Individual Directors is enumerated in the Corporate Governance Report.

41. Audit Committee Recommendations:

During the year, all recommendations of Audit Committee were approved by the Board of Directors.

42. Companies which have become or ceased to be subsidiaries:

None of the companies have become or ceased to become the subsidiaries, joint ventures or associates company to M/s. 7Seas Entertainment Limited during the year 2023-24.

43. Policies:

The SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 mandated the formulation of certain policies for all listed companies. All the policies are available on our website www.7seasent.com.

44. Secretarial Standards:

The Company has devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable Secretarial Standards issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India and such systems are adequate and operating effectively. During the year under review, the Company was in compliance with the Secretarial Standards (SS) i.e., SS-1 and SS- 2, relating to "Meetings of the Board of Directors" and "General Meetings", respectively.

45. Insurance:

The properties and assets of your Company are adequately insured.

46. Particulars of Loans, Guarantees or Investments

The Company has availed Credit and Guarantee facilities from Indian Overseas Bank, Raj Bhavan Road Branch during the year. Due to non- payment of interest on cash credit accounts, the bank has classified cash credit as NPA account. The management has made its best efforts towards one time settlement.

Further, the company has not given loans or guarantees or made investments attracting section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 during the year under review.

47. Internal Financial Control Systems:

Your Company has well laid out policies on financial reporting, asset management, adherence to Management policies and also on promoting compliance of ethical and well-defined standards. The Company follows an exhaustive budgetary control and standard costing system. Moreover, the management team regularly meets to monitor goals and results and scrutinizes reasons for deviations in order to take necessary corrective steps. The Audit Committee which meets at regular intervals also reviews the internal control systems with the Management and the internal auditors.

The internal audit is conducted at the Company and covers all key areas. All audit observations and follow up actions are discussed with the Management as also the Statutory Auditors and the Audit Committee reviews them regularly.

48. Related Party Transactions:

All related party transactions that were entered into during the financial year were on arms length basis and were in the ordinary course of business. During the financial year 2023-24, there were no materially significant related party transactions made by the Company with Promoters, Directors, Key Managerial Personnel or other designated persons which may have a potential conflict with the interest of the Company at large. The transactions with the related parties are routine and repetitive in nature.

The summary statement of transactions entered into with the related parties are approved by the Audit Committee and the Board of Directors on a quarterly basis. The summary statements are supported by an independent audit report certifying that the transactions are at an arms length basis and in the ordinary course of business.

The Form AOC-2 pursuant to Section 134(3)(h) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8(2) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is is annexed herewith as Annexure- III to this report.

49. Policy on directors appointment and remuneration:

In adherence to the provisions of Section 134(3)(e) and 178(1) & (3) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Board of Directors upon recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee approved a policy on Directors appointment and remuneration, including, criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes, independence of a Director and other matters. The said Policy extract is covered in Corporate Governance Report which forms part of this Report and is also uploaded on the Companys website at www.7seasent.com

50. Particulars of Employees and related Disclosure:

Disclosure pertaining to remuneration and other details as required under section 197 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 is given in Annexure–IV to this Report.

The Statement containing the particulars of employees as required under section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with rule 5(2) and other applicable rules (if any) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, is provided in a separate annexure forming part of this report. Further, the report and the accounts are being sent to the members excluding

During the year none of the employees is drawing a remuneration of Rs.1,02,00,000/- and above per annum or Rs.8,50,000/- per month and above in aggregate per month, the limits specified under the Section 197(12) of the Companies Act,2013 read with Rules 5(2) and 5(3) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014.

51. Declaration by the company:

The Company has issued a certificate to its Directors, confirming that it has not made any default under Section 164(2) of the Companies Act, 2013, as on March 31, 2024.

53. Implementation of Corporate Action

During the year under review, the Company has complied with the specified time limit for implementation of Corporate Actions.

54. Shares transferred to investor education and protection fund:

No shares were transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund during the year under review.

55. Ratio of remuneration to each director:

Under section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013, and Rule 5(1)(2) & (3) of the Companies (Appointment & Remuneration) Rules, 2014, the ratio of Managing Directors (Mr. L. Maruti Sanker) and Whole-Time Directors (Mrs. L. Hemalatha) remuneration to median employees is 2.94:1 and 1.76:1 respectively.

56. Non-executive directors compensation and disclosures:

None of the Independent / Non-Executive Directors has any pecuniary relationship or transactions with the Company which in the Judgment of the Board may affect the independence of the Directors.

57. Industry based disclosures as mandated by the respective laws governing the company:

The Company is not a NBFC, Housing Companies etc., and hence Industry based disclosures is not required.

58. Failure to implement corporate actions:

During the year under review, no corporate actions were done by the Company.

59. Corporate insolvency resolution process initiated under the insolvency and bankruptcy code, 2016.

No corporate insolvency resolution processes were initiated against the Company under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016, during the year under review.

60. Policies:

The SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 mandated the formulation of certain policies for all listed companies. All the policies are available on our website (https://www.7seasent.com/investors/ policies). The policies are reviewed periodically by the Board and updated based on need and new compliance requirement

61. Statutory compliance:

The Company has complied with the required provisions relating to statutory compliance with regard to the affairs of the Company in all respects.

62. Code of conduct for the prevention of insider trading:

Pursuant to the provisions of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 as amended from time to time, the Company has formulated a Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading ("Insider Trading Code") and a Code of Practices and Procedures for fair disclosure of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information ("UPSI").

The Code of Practices and Procedures for fair disclosure of UPSI is available on the website of the Company at https:// www.7seasent.com

63. Details of difference between valuation amount on one time settlement and valuation while availing loan from banks and financial institutions:

During the year under review, there has been no one time settlement of loans taken from banks and financial institutions.

64. CEO/CFO Certification:

As required Regulation 17(8) read with Schedule II of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the CEO/CFO certification is attached with the annual report as Annexure V.

65. Prevention of sexual harassment at workplace:

The Company has always believed in providing a safe and harassment free workplace for every individual working in its premises through various policies and practices. The Company always endeavors to create and provide an environment that is free from discrimination and harassment including sexual harassment.

The Company has adopted a policy on Prevention of Sexual Harassment at Workplace which aims at prevention of harassment of employees and lays down the guidelines for identification, reporting and prevention of undesired behavior. An Internal Complaints Committee ("ICC") has been set up by the senior management (with women employees constituting the majority). The ICC is responsible for redressal of complaints related to sexual harassment and follows the guidelines provided in the Policy.

During the financial year ended March 31, 2024, no complaints pertaining to sexual harassment have been received.

66. Green Initiatives:

In commitment to keep in line with the Green Initiative and going beyond it to create new green initiatives, electronic copy of the Notice of 33rd Annual General Meeting of the Company are sent to all Members whose email addresses are registered with the Company/Depository Participant(s). For members who have not registered their e-mail addresses, physical copies are sent through the permitted mode.

67. Event Based Disclosures

During the year under review, the Company has not taken up any of the following activities:

1. Issue of sweat equity share: NA

2. Issue of shares with differential rights: NA

3. Issue of shares under employees stock option scheme: NA

4. Disclosure on purchase by Company or giving of loans by it for purchase of its shares: NA

5. Buy back shares: NA

6. Disclosure about revision: NA

68. Other Disclosures:

Your Directors state that no disclosure or reporting is required in respect of the following items as there were no transactions on these items during the year under review:

a. Issue of equity shares with differential rights as to dividend, voting or otherwise.

b. Issue of shares (including sweat equity shares) to employees of the Company under any scheme save and except ESOS referred to in this Report.

c. Neither the Managing Director nor the Whole-time Directors of the Company receive any remuneration or commission from any of its subsidiaries.

