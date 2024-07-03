Summary

7Seas Entertainment Ltd was originally incorporated on August 14, 1991 with the name Flair Investment ad Finance Ltd. The Companys objects were changed for undertaking the software business and the name was changed to 7Seas Technologies Ltd with effect from January 25, 2006. Again, the Company changed their name from 7Seas Technologies Ltd to 7Seas Entertainment Ltd in October, 2010.7Seas Entertainment Ltd is Indias First ISO 9001:2015 certified Independent Games Development Company. 7Seas developed & released games 30+ Mobile Games and 100+ casual online games. The Company developed first of its kind Short Gaming News App - Gamer Shorts. Having pioneered the developing IP based Games in India; It is today poised to take on the challenges of global demands. With such capabilities across online, mobile and PC gaming, the Company is bringing the world of gaming to every consumer touch point. 7Seas has a newer Business lines with a very high potential.The Company has a development centre in Hyderabad. They are having a wholly owned subsidiary company, namely Fortune7inc in the USA. Fortune 7Inc, USA provides publishing, distributions and marketing of games and game software. At, 7Seas, it is an ongoing process to produce good quality of games for all the genres complete End to End Game development methodology process is implemented, which includes. Game Concept, Story Board Writing, Game Designing, Game Programming, Music & Code Integration, Game Testing and Release, Maintenance

