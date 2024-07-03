iifl-logo-icon 1
7Seas Entertainment Ltd Share Price

83
(-0.84%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:01:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open85.7
  • Day's High85.8
  • 52 Wk High93.49
  • Prev. Close83.7
  • Day's Low79.7
  • 52 Wk Low 28
  • Turnover (lac)19.27
  • P/E160.96
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value7.64
  • EPS0.52
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)185.27
  • Div. Yield0
7Seas Entertainment Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

85.7

Prev. Close

83.7

Turnover(Lac.)

19.27

Day's High

85.8

Day's Low

79.7

52 Week's High

93.49

52 Week's Low

28

Book Value

7.64

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

185.27

P/E

160.96

EPS

0.52

Divi. Yield

0

7Seas Entertainment Ltd Corporate Action

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Sep, 2024

arrow

13 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

7Seas Entertainment Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

7Seas Entertainment Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:08 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 31.31%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 31.31%

Non-Promoter- 68.68%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 68.68%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

7Seas Entertainment Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

18.66

15.14

15.14

11.11

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-8.49

-16.03

-16.46

-16.88

Net Worth

10.17

-0.89

-1.32

-5.77

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.01

0.05

1.34

6.72

yoy growth (%)

-69.93

-96.15

-80.02

4.16

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.09

-0.09

-0.08

-0.84

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1.77

-1.54

-0.61

1.05

Depreciation

-0.51

-0.72

-0.63

-2.54

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.16

-9.86

1.04

4.36

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-69.93

-96.15

-80.02

4.16

Op profit growth

-34.69

-3,675.2

-99.36

32.7

EBIT growth

-214.99

152.66

-157.98

502.5

Net profit growth

-214.99

152.66

-157.98

502.5

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011Mar-2010

Gross Sales

12.49

23.09

13.63

7.09

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

12.49

23.09

13.63

7.09

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.01

0

0

0

7Seas Entertainment Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.25

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.3

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,947.25

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,735.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT 7Seas Entertainment Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

L Maruti Sanker

Whole Time Director & CFO

L Hemalatha

Director

B Mohan Rao

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Sita Visalakshi Chimakurthy

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Remo John

Director

Pradeep Kumar Kamisetti

Independent Director

Kiran Kumar Bodla

Independent Director

N. Mahender Reddy

Independent Director

Harikrishna Duggineni

Director

Gandra Srinivas Rao

Independent Director

Anupama Govardhanagiri

Independent Director

Surabhi Verma

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by 7Seas Entertainment Ltd

Summary

7Seas Entertainment Ltd was originally incorporated on August 14, 1991 with the name Flair Investment ad Finance Ltd. The Companys objects were changed for undertaking the software business and the name was changed to 7Seas Technologies Ltd with effect from January 25, 2006. Again, the Company changed their name from 7Seas Technologies Ltd to 7Seas Entertainment Ltd in October, 2010.7Seas Entertainment Ltd is Indias First ISO 9001:2015 certified Independent Games Development Company. 7Seas developed & released games 30+ Mobile Games and 100+ casual online games. The Company developed first of its kind Short Gaming News App - Gamer Shorts. Having pioneered the developing IP based Games in India; It is today poised to take on the challenges of global demands. With such capabilities across online, mobile and PC gaming, the Company is bringing the world of gaming to every consumer touch point. 7Seas has a newer Business lines with a very high potential.The Company has a development centre in Hyderabad. They are having a wholly owned subsidiary company, namely Fortune7inc in the USA. Fortune 7Inc, USA provides publishing, distributions and marketing of games and game software. At, 7Seas, it is an ongoing process to produce good quality of games for all the genres complete End to End Game development methodology process is implemented, which includes. Game Concept, Story Board Writing, Game Designing, Game Programming, Music & Code Integration, Game Testing and Release, Maintenance
Company FAQs

What is the 7Seas Entertainment Ltd share price today?

The 7Seas Entertainment Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹83 today.

What is the Market Cap of 7Seas Entertainment Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of 7Seas Entertainment Ltd is ₹185.27 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of 7Seas Entertainment Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of 7Seas Entertainment Ltd is 160.96 and 10.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of 7Seas Entertainment Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a 7Seas Entertainment Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of 7Seas Entertainment Ltd is ₹28 and ₹93.49 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of 7Seas Entertainment Ltd?

7Seas Entertainment Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 64.40%, 3 Years at 47.00%, 1 Year at 177.15%, 6 Month at 25.81%, 3 Month at 16.96% and 1 Month at 11.67%.

What is the shareholding pattern of 7Seas Entertainment Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of 7Seas Entertainment Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 31.32 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 68.68 %

