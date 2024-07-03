SectorIT - Software
Open₹85.7
Prev. Close₹83.7
Turnover(Lac.)₹19.27
Day's High₹85.8
Day's Low₹79.7
52 Week's High₹93.49
52 Week's Low₹28
Book Value₹7.64
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)185.27
P/E160.96
EPS0.52
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
18.66
15.14
15.14
11.11
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-8.49
-16.03
-16.46
-16.88
Net Worth
10.17
-0.89
-1.32
-5.77
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.01
0.05
1.34
6.72
yoy growth (%)
-69.93
-96.15
-80.02
4.16
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.09
-0.09
-0.08
-0.84
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1.77
-1.54
-0.61
1.05
Depreciation
-0.51
-0.72
-0.63
-2.54
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.16
-9.86
1.04
4.36
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-69.93
-96.15
-80.02
4.16
Op profit growth
-34.69
-3,675.2
-99.36
32.7
EBIT growth
-214.99
152.66
-157.98
502.5
Net profit growth
-214.99
152.66
-157.98
502.5
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
Gross Sales
12.49
23.09
13.63
7.09
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
12.49
23.09
13.63
7.09
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.01
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.25
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.3
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,947.25
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,735.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
L Maruti Sanker
Whole Time Director & CFO
L Hemalatha
Director
B Mohan Rao
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Sita Visalakshi Chimakurthy
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Remo John
Director
Pradeep Kumar Kamisetti
Independent Director
Kiran Kumar Bodla
Independent Director
N. Mahender Reddy
Independent Director
Harikrishna Duggineni
Director
Gandra Srinivas Rao
Independent Director
Anupama Govardhanagiri
Independent Director
Surabhi Verma
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by 7Seas Entertainment Ltd
Summary
7Seas Entertainment Ltd was originally incorporated on August 14, 1991 with the name Flair Investment ad Finance Ltd. The Companys objects were changed for undertaking the software business and the name was changed to 7Seas Technologies Ltd with effect from January 25, 2006. Again, the Company changed their name from 7Seas Technologies Ltd to 7Seas Entertainment Ltd in October, 2010.7Seas Entertainment Ltd is Indias First ISO 9001:2015 certified Independent Games Development Company. 7Seas developed & released games 30+ Mobile Games and 100+ casual online games. The Company developed first of its kind Short Gaming News App - Gamer Shorts. Having pioneered the developing IP based Games in India; It is today poised to take on the challenges of global demands. With such capabilities across online, mobile and PC gaming, the Company is bringing the world of gaming to every consumer touch point. 7Seas has a newer Business lines with a very high potential.The Company has a development centre in Hyderabad. They are having a wholly owned subsidiary company, namely Fortune7inc in the USA. Fortune 7Inc, USA provides publishing, distributions and marketing of games and game software. At, 7Seas, it is an ongoing process to produce good quality of games for all the genres complete End to End Game development methodology process is implemented, which includes. Game Concept, Story Board Writing, Game Designing, Game Programming, Music & Code Integration, Game Testing and Release, Maintenance
The 7Seas Entertainment Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹83 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of 7Seas Entertainment Ltd is ₹185.27 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of 7Seas Entertainment Ltd is 160.96 and 10.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a 7Seas Entertainment Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of 7Seas Entertainment Ltd is ₹28 and ₹93.49 as of 06 Jan ‘25
7Seas Entertainment Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 64.40%, 3 Years at 47.00%, 1 Year at 177.15%, 6 Month at 25.81%, 3 Month at 16.96% and 1 Month at 11.67%.
