iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

7Seas Entertainment Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

86.94
(5.00%)
Jan 7, 2025|01:25:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR 7Seas Entertainment Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.01

0.05

1.34

6.72

yoy growth (%)

-69.93

-96.15

-80.02

4.16

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.09

-0.09

-0.08

-0.84

As % of sales

618.12

175.59

6.11

12.58

Other costs

-0.45

-0.77

-1.23

-2.28

As % of sales (Other Cost)

2,923.43

1,508.76

92.18

33.92

Operating profit

-0.53

-0.81

0.02

3.59

OPM

-3,441.56

-1,584.35

1.7

53.49

Depreciation

-0.51

-0.72

-0.63

-2.54

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

2.82

0

0

0

Profit before tax

1.77

-1.54

-0.61

1.05

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

1.77

-1.54

-0.61

1.05

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

1.77

-1.54

-0.61

1.05

yoy growth (%)

-214.99

152.66

-157.98

502.5

NPM

11,462.55

-2,996.67

-45.56

15.69

7Seas Enter. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR 7Seas Entertainment Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.