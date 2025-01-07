Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.01
0.05
1.34
6.72
yoy growth (%)
-69.93
-96.15
-80.02
4.16
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.09
-0.09
-0.08
-0.84
As % of sales
618.12
175.59
6.11
12.58
Other costs
-0.45
-0.77
-1.23
-2.28
As % of sales (Other Cost)
2,923.43
1,508.76
92.18
33.92
Operating profit
-0.53
-0.81
0.02
3.59
OPM
-3,441.56
-1,584.35
1.7
53.49
Depreciation
-0.51
-0.72
-0.63
-2.54
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
2.82
0
0
0
Profit before tax
1.77
-1.54
-0.61
1.05
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1.77
-1.54
-0.61
1.05
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
1.77
-1.54
-0.61
1.05
yoy growth (%)
-214.99
152.66
-157.98
502.5
NPM
11,462.55
-2,996.67
-45.56
15.69
