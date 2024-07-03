iifl-logo-icon 1
7Seas Entertainment Ltd Half Yearly Results

89
(2.37%)
Jan 8, 2025|11:02:00 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2013Sept-2012Mar-2012Sept-2011Mar-2011

Gross Sales

2.15

10.34

12.29

10.8

9.85

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2.15

10.34

12.29

10.8

9.85

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.01

0

0

0

0

Total Income

2.16

10.34

12.29

10.8

9.85

Total Expenditure

2.35

6.84

8.39

7.58

8.21

PBIDT

-0.19

3.5

3.9

3.22

1.64

Interest

0.42

0.34

0.21

0.11

0.06

PBDT

-0.61

3.16

3.69

3.11

1.58

Depreciation

1.47

1.13

1.07

1.02

0.39

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

-0.5

0.53

0.38

0.49

-0.06

Deferred Tax

-0.05

0.14

0.61

0.06

0.31

Reported Profit After Tax

-1.53

1.36

1.63

1.54

0.94

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-1.53

1.36

1.63

1.54

0.94

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-1.53

1.36

1.63

1.54

0.94

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0

2.1

2.51

2.49

1.52

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

6.49

6.49

6.49

6.2

6.2

Public Shareholding (Number)

36,31,136

36,31,136

36,51,136

34,80,676

34,80,676

Public Shareholding (%)

55.99

55.99

56.29

56.11

56.11

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

28,54,764

28,54,764

28,34,764

27,22,264

27,22,264

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

100

100

100

100

100

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

44.01

44.01

43.71

43.89

43.89

PBIDTM(%)

-8.83

33.84

31.73

29.81

16.64

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

-71.16

13.15

13.26

14.25

9.54

QUICKLINKS FOR 7Seas Entertainment Ltd

