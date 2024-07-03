7Seas Entertainment Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2013
|Sept-2012
|Mar-2012
|Sept-2011
|Mar-2011
Gross Sales
2.15
10.34
12.29
10.8
9.85
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2.15
10.34
12.29
10.8
9.85
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.01
0
0
0
0
Total Income
2.16
10.34
12.29
10.8
9.85
Total Expenditure
2.35
6.84
8.39
7.58
8.21
PBIDT
-0.19
3.5
3.9
3.22
1.64
Interest
0.42
0.34
0.21
0.11
0.06
PBDT
-0.61
3.16
3.69
3.11
1.58
Depreciation
1.47
1.13
1.07
1.02
0.39
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
-0.5
0.53
0.38
0.49
-0.06
Deferred Tax
-0.05
0.14
0.61
0.06
0.31
Reported Profit After Tax
-1.53
1.36
1.63
1.54
0.94
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-1.53
1.36
1.63
1.54
0.94
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-1.53
1.36
1.63
1.54
0.94
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0
2.1
2.51
2.49
1.52
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
6.49
6.49
6.49
6.2
6.2
Public Shareholding (Number)
36,31,136
36,31,136
36,51,136
34,80,676
34,80,676
Public Shareholding (%)
55.99
55.99
56.29
56.11
56.11
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
28,54,764
28,54,764
28,34,764
27,22,264
27,22,264
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
100
100
100
100
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
44.01
44.01
43.71
43.89
43.89
PBIDTM(%)
-8.83
33.84
31.73
29.81
16.64
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
-71.16
13.15
13.26
14.25
9.54
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.