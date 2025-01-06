iifl-logo-icon 1
7Seas Entertainment Ltd Cash Flow Statement

82.97
(-0.87%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:41:00 PM

7Seas Enter. FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1.77

-1.54

-0.61

1.05

Depreciation

-0.51

-0.72

-0.63

-2.54

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.16

-9.86

1.04

4.36

Other operating items

Operating

1.1

-12.13

-0.2

2.86

Capital expenditure

0

-0.75

0

0

Free cash flow

1.1

-12.88

-0.2

2.86

Equity raised

-37.31

-22.89

-10.33

-12.45

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

-1.04

1.91

1.08

0.75

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-37.25

-33.86

-9.46

-8.83

