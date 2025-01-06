7Seas Entertainment Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1.77
-1.54
-0.61
1.05
Depreciation
-0.51
-0.72
-0.63
-2.54
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.16
-9.86
1.04
4.36
Other operating items
Operating
1.1
-12.13
-0.2
2.86
Capital expenditure
0
-0.75
0
0
Free cash flow
1.1
-12.88
-0.2
2.86
Equity raised
-37.31
-22.89
-10.33
-12.45
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
-1.04
1.91
1.08
0.75
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-37.25
-33.86
-9.46
-8.83
