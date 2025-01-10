7Seas Entertainment Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
18.66
15.14
15.14
11.11
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-8.49
-16.03
-16.46
-16.88
Net Worth
10.17
-0.89
-1.32
-5.77
Minority Interest
Debt
0.36
3.98
4.42
5.31
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.17
0.1
0
0
Total Liabilities
10.7
3.19
3.1
-0.46
Fixed Assets
3.39
1.45
0.13
0.01
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
6.15
1.3
1.23
-0.48
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0.57
0.47
0.18
0.01
Debtor Days
235.26
Other Current Assets
5.75
0.89
1.28
0.12
Sundry Creditors
-0.06
-0.02
-0.03
-0.13
Creditor Days
3,058.38
Other Current Liabilities
-0.11
-0.04
-0.2
-0.48
Cash
1.17
0.44
1.73
0
Total Assets
10.71
3.19
3.09
-0.47
