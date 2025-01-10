iifl-logo-icon 1
7Seas Entertainment Ltd Balance Sheet

82.82
(-4.99%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:42:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

18.66

15.14

15.14

11.11

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-8.49

-16.03

-16.46

-16.88

Net Worth

10.17

-0.89

-1.32

-5.77

Minority Interest

Debt

0.36

3.98

4.42

5.31

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.17

0.1

0

0

Total Liabilities

10.7

3.19

3.1

-0.46

Fixed Assets

3.39

1.45

0.13

0.01

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

6.15

1.3

1.23

-0.48

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0.57

0.47

0.18

0.01

Debtor Days

235.26

Other Current Assets

5.75

0.89

1.28

0.12

Sundry Creditors

-0.06

-0.02

-0.03

-0.13

Creditor Days

3,058.38

Other Current Liabilities

-0.11

-0.04

-0.2

-0.48

Cash

1.17

0.44

1.73

0

Total Assets

10.71

3.19

3.09

-0.47

