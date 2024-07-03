7Seas Entertainment Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
Gross Sales
12.49
23.09
13.63
7.09
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
12.49
23.09
13.63
7.09
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.01
0
0
0
Total Income
12.5
23.09
13.63
7.09
Total Expenditure
9.19
15.97
11.19
5.38
PBIDT
3.31
7.12
2.43
1.71
Interest
0.76
0.32
0.07
0.05
PBDT
2.55
6.8
2.34
1.65
Depreciation
2.6
2.09
0.73
0.81
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.03
0.87
0.31
0.12
Deferred Tax
0.09
0.67
0.07
0.07
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.17
3.17
1.23
0.62
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.17
3.17
1.23
0.62
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.17
3.17
1.23
0.62
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.27
5.04
2.1
1.21
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
6.49
6.49
6.19
5.57
Public Shareholding (Number)
36,31,136
36,51,136
34,80,676
31,26,456
Public Shareholding (%)
55.99
56.29
56.11
56.16
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
28,54,764
28,34,764
27,22,264
24,39,264
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
100
100
100
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
44.01
43.71
43.88
43.83
PBIDTM(%)
26.5
30.83
17.82
24.08
PBDTM(%)
20.41
29.44
17.24
23.38
PATM(%)
-1.36
13.72
9.02
8.87
