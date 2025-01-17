iifl-logo-icon 1
7Seas Entertainment Ltd Key Ratios

90.23
(1.76%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-45.89

69.39

Op profit growth

-62.78

190.02

EBIT growth

-101.13

194.04

Net profit growth

-105.5

149.72

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

20.26

29.46

17.2

EBIT margin

-0.42

20.41

11.75

Net profit margin

-1.39

13.72

9.31

RoCE

-0.17

19.05

RoNW

-0.17

3.67

RoA

-0.14

3.2

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

4.89

2.05

Dividend per share

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-4.27

1.65

0.84

Book value per share

38.82

36.63

31.16

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

7.46

21.58

P/CEPS

-3.03

21.99

52.13

P/B

0.33

0.99

1.41

EV/EBIDTA

5.33

3.87

11.91

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

Tax payout

225.85

-32.73

-20.79

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

235.95

69.87

Inventory days

0

0

Creditor days

-13.19

-5.82

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0

0

0

Net debt / equity

0.2

0.11

0.02

Net debt / op. profit

2.04

0.4

0.21

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

0

Employee costs

-4.02

-1.99

-2.5

Other costs

-75.71

-68.53

-80.28

