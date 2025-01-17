Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-45.89
69.39
Op profit growth
-62.78
190.02
EBIT growth
-101.13
194.04
Net profit growth
-105.5
149.72
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
20.26
29.46
17.2
EBIT margin
-0.42
20.41
11.75
Net profit margin
-1.39
13.72
9.31
RoCE
-0.17
19.05
RoNW
-0.17
3.67
RoA
-0.14
3.2
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
4.89
2.05
Dividend per share
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-4.27
1.65
0.84
Book value per share
38.82
36.63
31.16
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
7.46
21.58
P/CEPS
-3.03
21.99
52.13
P/B
0.33
0.99
1.41
EV/EBIDTA
5.33
3.87
11.91
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
Tax payout
225.85
-32.73
-20.79
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
235.95
69.87
Inventory days
0
0
Creditor days
-13.19
-5.82
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0
0
0
Net debt / equity
0.2
0.11
0.02
Net debt / op. profit
2.04
0.4
0.21
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
0
Employee costs
-4.02
-1.99
-2.5
Other costs
-75.71
-68.53
-80.28
