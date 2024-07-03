iifl-logo-icon 1
7Seas Entertainment Ltd Nine Monthly Results

89.5
(2.94%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:51:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2012Dec-2011Dec-2010Dec-2009

Gross Sales

11.59

16.77

8.57

4.46

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

11.59

16.77

8.57

4.46

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.01

0

0

0

Total Income

11.6

16.77

8.57

4.48

Total Expenditure

8.83

11.61

7.19

3.42

PBIDT

2.77

5.16

1.37

1.05

Interest

0.55

0.2

0.03

0

PBDT

2.22

4.96

1.34

1.05

Depreciation

1.74

1.5

0.51

0.54

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.13

0.84

0.15

0.07

Deferred Tax

0.38

0.18

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-0.03

2.44

0.66

0.43

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-0.03

2.44

0.66

0.43

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-0.03

2.44

0.66

0.43

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.04

3.82

1.1

0.8

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

6.49

6.39

6

5.46

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

36,63,636

35,63,676

30,11,420

Public Shareholding (%)

0

57.37

59.36

55.09

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

27,22,264

24,39,264

24,54,300

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

100

100

100

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

42.63

40.63

44.9

PBIDTM(%)

23.89

30.76

16.08

23.71

PBDTM(%)

19.15

29.57

15.61

23.71

PATM(%)

-0.25

14.54

7.69

9.84

7Seas Enter.: Related NEWS

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR 7Seas Entertainment Ltd

