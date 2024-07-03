7Seas Entertainment Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2012
|Dec-2011
|Dec-2010
|Dec-2009
Gross Sales
11.59
16.77
8.57
4.46
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
11.59
16.77
8.57
4.46
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.01
0
0
0
Total Income
11.6
16.77
8.57
4.48
Total Expenditure
8.83
11.61
7.19
3.42
PBIDT
2.77
5.16
1.37
1.05
Interest
0.55
0.2
0.03
0
PBDT
2.22
4.96
1.34
1.05
Depreciation
1.74
1.5
0.51
0.54
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.13
0.84
0.15
0.07
Deferred Tax
0.38
0.18
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.03
2.44
0.66
0.43
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.03
2.44
0.66
0.43
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.03
2.44
0.66
0.43
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.04
3.82
1.1
0.8
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
6.49
6.39
6
5.46
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
36,63,636
35,63,676
30,11,420
Public Shareholding (%)
0
57.37
59.36
55.09
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
27,22,264
24,39,264
24,54,300
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
100
100
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
42.63
40.63
44.9
PBIDTM(%)
23.89
30.76
16.08
23.71
PBDTM(%)
19.15
29.57
15.61
23.71
PATM(%)
-0.25
14.54
7.69
9.84
No Record Found
