7Seas Entertainment Ltd Summary

7Seas Entertainment Ltd was originally incorporated on August 14, 1991 with the name Flair Investment ad Finance Ltd. The Companys objects were changed for undertaking the software business and the name was changed to 7Seas Technologies Ltd with effect from January 25, 2006. Again, the Company changed their name from 7Seas Technologies Ltd to 7Seas Entertainment Ltd in October, 2010.7Seas Entertainment Ltd is Indias First ISO 9001:2015 certified Independent Games Development Company. 7Seas developed & released games 30+ Mobile Games and 100+ casual online games. The Company developed first of its kind Short Gaming News App - Gamer Shorts. Having pioneered the developing IP based Games in India; It is today poised to take on the challenges of global demands. With such capabilities across online, mobile and PC gaming, the Company is bringing the world of gaming to every consumer touch point. 7Seas has a newer Business lines with a very high potential.The Company has a development centre in Hyderabad. They are having a wholly owned subsidiary company, namely Fortune7inc in the USA. Fortune 7Inc, USA provides publishing, distributions and marketing of games and game software. At, 7Seas, it is an ongoing process to produce good quality of games for all the genres complete End to End Game development methodology process is implemented, which includes. Game Concept, Story Board Writing, Game Designing, Game Programming, Music & Code Integration, Game Testing and Release, Maintenance & Support Phase is implemented at 7Seas.In 2008, the company acquired Neodelight.com, a German based online gaming portal along wits their IPs.In March 2011, the company published their online casual games in Intel AppUp center. Through the Intel AppUp center, gaming customer will be able to purchase 7Seas 100 casual online games. They bagged the prestigious FICCI-BAF (Best of Animation Frames) award for its The Dark Man game under the Best Online Game category.In June 2011, the company added a social gaming platform to their online casual gaming portals. In July 2011, the company launched 10 exciting mobile games across action, arcade, racing, shooting and sports genres. The new games include Alexia The Great and The Fight 3D in the action category, MobiXonix, The Jars-I and The Jars-II in the arcade genre, Moto Riders and Rally Drive in racing and Air War 3D and Shoot Out in shooting and Catches Win Marches 3D in the sports genres. In 2016, the Company released an unique animation video song titled Love Star into the market. Got good reviews and appreciation. Best Music Video award from MiniBOX was given to Love Star . It released two mobile games : Dark Man 2 Apple Shooter and Turbo Racer.In 2022-23, 7Seas adopted multifaceted revenue strategy such as Game Licensing, In-Game Advertisements, In-App Purchases, Paid Downloads for Mobile Games.7Seas focuses on developing and Publishing Game IPs in all genres for different age groups. It is focusing further on Free to Play Casual Racing, Shooting, Action, Puzzle, and Simulation Games.