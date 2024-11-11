Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

7Seas Entertainment Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Un-Audited financial results for the quarter ended 30.09.2024 2. Limited Review Report for quarter ended 30.09.2024 3. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. Board Meeting outcome (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 11/11/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 3 Aug 2024

7Seas Entertainment Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Un-Audited financial results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 2. Limited Review Report for quarter ended 30.06.2024 3. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. Board Meeting Outcome (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 17 May 2024

7Seas Entertainment Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited financial results for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024 2. Audit Report for quarter and year ended 31.03.2024 3. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. Board Meeting outcome (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)

Board Meeting 5 Apr 2024 25 Mar 2024

7Seas Entertainment Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/04/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. Conversion of warrants into equity shares of the Company to the Non-Promoters, subject to the depositing the balance outstanding amount for conversion of warrants into the equity shares of the Company. 2. To consider any other matter with the permission of the chair. With reference to the subject cited, this is to inform the Exchanges that meeting of the Board of Directors of M/s. 7Seas Entertainment Limited held on Friday, the 5th day of April, 2024, at 03.30 p.m. at the Registered Office of the Company, the following were duly considered and approved by the Board. Allotment of 36,62,116 equity shares of face value of Rs.10/- each to fully paid-up pursuant to the exercise of 36,62,116 convertible warrants on receipt of Rs 17.025 per warrant - being 75% of the balance warrant issue price, aggregating to Rs.6,23,47,526/- (Issue price is Rs.22.70/- per convertible Warrant). (List of allottees enclosed an Annexure-I) (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/04/2024)

Board Meeting 10 Feb 2024 2 Feb 2024