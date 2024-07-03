A-1 Acid Ltd Summary

A-1 Acid Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name A-1 Acid Private Limited on April 22, 2004. Subsequently, the Company tookover a sole proprietorship concern in the name and style of A-1 Acid & Chemicals of Late Naranbhai Patel as its sole proprietor effective from June 08, 2004. Further, the Company converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to A-1 Acid Limited on January 29, 2018. The Company commenced its operations way back in 1975. The Company has its marketing network almost throughout the country with branches at several locations manned by a team of qualified personnel with Modern communication network. During its four decades of existence, it has already carved out its name as the market leader in the promotion of Nitric Acid of GNFC almost throughout India.In October 2018, the Company came up with a Public Issue of 30,00,000 Equity Shares by raising money from public aggregating to Rs 18 Crores.The Company is engaged in the business of trading of high quality Industrial Acid and Chemicals. It offer a wide range of chemical products which finds variety of applications in the Industrial sector like Chemical, Textile, Steel, Aluminium, Pesticides, Fertilizers, Intermediates, Defence, Metals and Petro Refineries. It also provide transportation facilities to customers through their owned fleet of tankers. The product is procured from the suppliers including companies like Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers Company Limited (GNFC), Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited (GSFC), Hindalco Industries, Nirma Ltd, SRF Ltd, KIRI Industries, GACL, Grasim Industries &many other Industrial Units and is made available to the customer.