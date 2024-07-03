iifl-logo-icon 1
A-1 Acid Ltd Share Price

410.6
(2.82%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:47:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open404.05
  • Day's High410.85
  • 52 Wk High415
  • Prev. Close399.35
  • Day's Low394.6
  • 52 Wk Low 290.35
  • Turnover (lac)90.15
  • P/E166.4
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value41.6
  • EPS2.4
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)472.19
  • Div. Yield0.38
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

A-1 Acid Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

404.05

Prev. Close

399.35

Turnover(Lac.)

90.15

Day's High

410.85

Day's Low

394.6

52 Week's High

415

52 Week's Low

290.35

Book Value

41.6

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

472.19

P/E

166.4

EPS

2.4

Divi. Yield

0.38

A-1 Acid Ltd Corporate Action

28 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

5 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Aug, 2024

arrow

29 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1.5

arrow

5 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

A-1 Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

A-1 Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:16 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 70.02%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 70.02%

Non-Promoter- 2.90%

Institutions: 2.90%

Non-Institutions: 27.06%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

A-1 Acid Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

11.5

11.5

11.5

10

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

36.27

36.9

35.01

30.21

Net Worth

47.77

48.4

46.51

40.21

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Revenue

310.36

145.18

121.47

yoy growth (%)

113.77

19.51

Raw materials

-278.44

-123.43

-104.03

As % of sales

89.71

85.02

85.64

Employee costs

-2.56

-2.37

-2.66

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Profit before tax

8.48

4.15

4.07

Depreciation

-3.34

-2.8

0

Tax paid

-2.17

-1.42

-0.97

Working capital

7.94

10.91

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

113.77

19.51

Op profit growth

135.52

-154.51

EBIT growth

98.75

-4.25

Net profit growth

130.94

-12.03

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

206.14

330.6

310.36

145.18

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

206.14

330.6

310.36

145.18

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

6.36

6.35

4.01

3.85

View Annually Results

A-1 Acid Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT A-1 Acid Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

HARSHADKUMAR NARANBHAI PATEL

Whole-time Director

JITENDRA NARANBHAI PATEL

Whole-time Director

UTKARSH HARSHADKUMAR PATEL

Non Executive Director

Krishna Utkarsh Patel

Independent Director

Nitin Rikhavbhai Shah

Independent Director

Lajju Hemang Shah

Independent Director

Chirag Rajnikant Shah

Independent Director

SURESH SOMNATH DAVE

Independent Director

Shailesh Natverrlal Thakkar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by A-1 Acid Ltd

Summary

A-1 Acid Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name A-1 Acid Private Limited on April 22, 2004. Subsequently, the Company tookover a sole proprietorship concern in the name and style of A-1 Acid & Chemicals of Late Naranbhai Patel as its sole proprietor effective from June 08, 2004. Further, the Company converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to A-1 Acid Limited on January 29, 2018. The Company commenced its operations way back in 1975. The Company has its marketing network almost throughout the country with branches at several locations manned by a team of qualified personnel with Modern communication network. During its four decades of existence, it has already carved out its name as the market leader in the promotion of Nitric Acid of GNFC almost throughout India.In October 2018, the Company came up with a Public Issue of 30,00,000 Equity Shares by raising money from public aggregating to Rs 18 Crores.The Company is engaged in the business of trading of high quality Industrial Acid and Chemicals. It offer a wide range of chemical products which finds variety of applications in the Industrial sector like Chemical, Textile, Steel, Aluminium, Pesticides, Fertilizers, Intermediates, Defence, Metals and Petro Refineries. It also provide transportation facilities to customers through their owned fleet of tankers. The product is procured from the suppliers including companies like Gujarat Narmada Valley F
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the A-1 Ltd share price today?

The A-1 Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹410.6 today.

What is the Market Cap of A-1 Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of A-1 Ltd is ₹472.19 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of A-1 Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of A-1 Ltd is 166.4 and 9.60 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of A-1 Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a A-1 Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of A-1 Ltd is ₹290.35 and ₹415 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of A-1 Ltd?

A-1 Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 53.12%, 3 Years at 26.99%, 1 Year at 7.67%, 6 Month at 15.49%, 3 Month at 23.93% and 1 Month at 3.22%.

What is the shareholding pattern of A-1 Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of A-1 Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 70.03 %
Institutions - 2.91 %
Public - 27.07 %

