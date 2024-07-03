SectorTrading
Open₹404.05
Prev. Close₹399.35
Turnover(Lac.)₹90.15
Day's High₹410.85
Day's Low₹394.6
52 Week's High₹415
52 Week's Low₹290.35
Book Value₹41.6
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)472.19
P/E166.4
EPS2.4
Divi. Yield0.38
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.5
11.5
11.5
10
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
36.27
36.9
35.01
30.21
Net Worth
47.77
48.4
46.51
40.21
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Revenue
310.36
145.18
121.47
yoy growth (%)
113.77
19.51
Raw materials
-278.44
-123.43
-104.03
As % of sales
89.71
85.02
85.64
Employee costs
-2.56
-2.37
-2.66
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Profit before tax
8.48
4.15
4.07
Depreciation
-3.34
-2.8
0
Tax paid
-2.17
-1.42
-0.97
Working capital
7.94
10.91
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
113.77
19.51
Op profit growth
135.52
-154.51
EBIT growth
98.75
-4.25
Net profit growth
130.94
-12.03
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
206.14
330.6
310.36
145.18
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
206.14
330.6
310.36
145.18
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
6.36
6.35
4.01
3.85
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
HARSHADKUMAR NARANBHAI PATEL
Whole-time Director
JITENDRA NARANBHAI PATEL
Whole-time Director
UTKARSH HARSHADKUMAR PATEL
Non Executive Director
Krishna Utkarsh Patel
Independent Director
Nitin Rikhavbhai Shah
Independent Director
Lajju Hemang Shah
Independent Director
Chirag Rajnikant Shah
Independent Director
SURESH SOMNATH DAVE
Independent Director
Shailesh Natverrlal Thakkar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by A-1 Acid Ltd
Summary
A-1 Acid Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name A-1 Acid Private Limited on April 22, 2004. Subsequently, the Company tookover a sole proprietorship concern in the name and style of A-1 Acid & Chemicals of Late Naranbhai Patel as its sole proprietor effective from June 08, 2004. Further, the Company converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to A-1 Acid Limited on January 29, 2018. The Company commenced its operations way back in 1975. The Company has its marketing network almost throughout the country with branches at several locations manned by a team of qualified personnel with Modern communication network. During its four decades of existence, it has already carved out its name as the market leader in the promotion of Nitric Acid of GNFC almost throughout India.In October 2018, the Company came up with a Public Issue of 30,00,000 Equity Shares by raising money from public aggregating to Rs 18 Crores.The Company is engaged in the business of trading of high quality Industrial Acid and Chemicals. It offer a wide range of chemical products which finds variety of applications in the Industrial sector like Chemical, Textile, Steel, Aluminium, Pesticides, Fertilizers, Intermediates, Defence, Metals and Petro Refineries. It also provide transportation facilities to customers through their owned fleet of tankers. The product is procured from the suppliers including companies like Gujarat Narmada Valley F
Read More
The A-1 Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹410.6 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of A-1 Ltd is ₹472.19 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of A-1 Ltd is 166.4 and 9.60 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a A-1 Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of A-1 Ltd is ₹290.35 and ₹415 as of 06 Jan ‘25
A-1 Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 53.12%, 3 Years at 26.99%, 1 Year at 7.67%, 6 Month at 15.49%, 3 Month at 23.93% and 1 Month at 3.22%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.