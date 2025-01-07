iifl-logo-icon 1
A-1 Acid Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

403.05
(0.30%)
Jan 7, 2025

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Revenue

310.36

145.18

121.47

yoy growth (%)

113.77

19.51

Raw materials

-278.44

-123.43

-104.03

As % of sales

89.71

85.02

85.64

Employee costs

-2.56

-2.37

-2.66

As % of sales

0.82

1.63

2.19

Other costs

-20.32

-15.53

-21.81

As % of sales (Other Cost)

6.54

10.7

17.95

Operating profit

9.02

3.83

-7.03

OPM

2.9

2.64

-5.78

Depreciation

-3.34

-2.8

0

Interest expense

-1.2

-0.72

-1.01

Other income

4

3.85

12.12

Profit before tax

8.48

4.15

4.07

Taxes

-2.17

-1.42

-0.97

Tax rate

-25.67

-34.28

-23.85

Minorities and other

0

0

0

Adj. profit

6.3

2.73

3.1

Exceptional items

0

0

0

Net profit

6.3

2.73

3.1

yoy growth (%)

130.94

-12.03

NPM

2.03

1.88

2.55

