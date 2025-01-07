Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Revenue
310.36
145.18
121.47
yoy growth (%)
113.77
19.51
Raw materials
-278.44
-123.43
-104.03
As % of sales
89.71
85.02
85.64
Employee costs
-2.56
-2.37
-2.66
As % of sales
0.82
1.63
2.19
Other costs
-20.32
-15.53
-21.81
As % of sales (Other Cost)
6.54
10.7
17.95
Operating profit
9.02
3.83
-7.03
OPM
2.9
2.64
-5.78
Depreciation
-3.34
-2.8
0
Interest expense
-1.2
-0.72
-1.01
Other income
4
3.85
12.12
Profit before tax
8.48
4.15
4.07
Taxes
-2.17
-1.42
-0.97
Tax rate
-25.67
-34.28
-23.85
Minorities and other
0
0
0
Adj. profit
6.3
2.73
3.1
Exceptional items
0
0
0
Net profit
6.3
2.73
3.1
yoy growth (%)
130.94
-12.03
NPM
2.03
1.88
2.55
