A-1 Acid Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.5
11.5
11.5
10
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
36.27
36.9
35.01
30.21
Net Worth
47.77
48.4
46.51
40.21
Minority Interest
Debt
10.74
14.17
25.98
16.61
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.91
0.99
0.84
0.87
Total Liabilities
59.42
63.56
73.33
57.69
Fixed Assets
13.38
16.43
17.13
14.26
Intangible Assets
Investments
4.72
3.2
2.47
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.84
0.86
0.39
0.31
Networking Capital
33.83
39.77
53.25
42.64
Inventories
1.88
1.34
2.34
1.9
Inventory Days
2.75
4.77
Sundry Debtors
31.04
38.16
46.31
36.27
Debtor Days
54.46
91.18
Other Current Assets
5.85
5.33
11.35
8.11
Sundry Creditors
-3.01
-0.58
-3.04
-1.39
Creditor Days
3.57
3.49
Other Current Liabilities
-1.93
-4.48
-3.71
-2.25
Cash
6.64
3.31
0.1
0.47
Total Assets
59.41
63.57
73.34
57.68
