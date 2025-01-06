iifl-logo-icon 1
A-1 Acid Ltd Cash Flow Statement

A-1 Acid FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Profit before tax

8.48

4.15

4.07

Depreciation

-3.34

-2.8

0

Tax paid

-2.17

-1.42

-0.97

Working capital

7.94

10.91

Other operating items

Operating

10.89

10.83

Capital expenditure

6.13

4.98

Free cash flow

17.02

15.81

Equity raised

60.41

54.95

Investing

2.47

0

Financing

9.37

14.34

Dividends paid

0

0

0

Net in cash

89.28

85.11

