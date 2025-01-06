A-1 Acid Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Profit before tax
8.48
4.15
4.07
Depreciation
-3.34
-2.8
0
Tax paid
-2.17
-1.42
-0.97
Working capital
7.94
10.91
Other operating items
Operating
10.89
10.83
Capital expenditure
6.13
4.98
Free cash flow
17.02
15.81
Equity raised
60.41
54.95
Investing
2.47
0
Financing
9.37
14.34
Dividends paid
0
0
0
Net in cash
89.28
85.11
