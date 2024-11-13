|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|13 Nov 2024
|28 Oct 2024
|A-1 Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Approval of financial results for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September2024 and took note of compliances Financial results for the half year ended 30.09.2024 and took note of compliances (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|21 Aug 2024
|21 Aug 2024
|Addendum to 20th AGM notice regarding change of name from A-1 Acid Limited to A-1 Limited and to take premise on rent
|Board Meeting
|8 Aug 2024
|1 Aug 2024
|A-1 Acid Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Financial results Take Note Of Compliances Outcome of Board meeting held on 8th August 2024 Outcome of Board meeting held on 8th August 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|3 Aug 2024
|3 Aug 2024
|Outcome of board meeting held on 3rd August,2024
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2024
|14 May 2024
|Audited Results The Board Meeting to be held on 22/05/2024 has been revised to 29/05/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 22/05/2024 has been revised to 29/05/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/05/2024) Approval of financial results, Appointment of Internal Auditor, Final Dividend etc. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|10 May 2024
|10 May 2024
|Appointment of Mrs. Nidhi Anjan Chokshi as Company Secretary and compliance officer Appointment of Mrs. Nidhi Anjan Chokshi as Company Secretary and compliance officer
|Board Meeting
|12 Feb 2024
|5 Feb 2024
|A-1 Acid Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To discuss consider and approve the unaudited standalone financial results of the Company under Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) for the quarter ended on December 31 2023; 2. To discuss consider and approve the consolidated financial results of the Company under Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) for the quarter ended on December 31 2023; 3. To discuss consider and approve appointment of M/s. Sejal Shah & Associates Practicing company Secretaries Ahmedabad as Secretarial Auditor for f. y. 2023-24; 4. To take note of compliance submitted with the stock exchange for the quarter ended on December 31 2023; 5. If any other business as approved by the Board. Outcome of Board Meeting of 12.02.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)
