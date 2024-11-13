Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 28 Oct 2024

A-1 Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Approval of financial results for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September2024 and took note of compliances Financial results for the half year ended 30.09.2024 and took note of compliances (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)

Board Meeting 21 Aug 2024 21 Aug 2024

Addendum to 20th AGM notice regarding change of name from A-1 Acid Limited to A-1 Limited and to take premise on rent

Board Meeting 8 Aug 2024 1 Aug 2024

A-1 Acid Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Financial results Take Note Of Compliances Outcome of Board meeting held on 8th August 2024 Outcome of Board meeting held on 8th August 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.08.2024)

Board Meeting 3 Aug 2024 3 Aug 2024

Outcome of board meeting held on 3rd August,2024

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 14 May 2024

Audited Results The Board Meeting to be held on 22/05/2024 has been revised to 29/05/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 22/05/2024 has been revised to 29/05/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/05/2024) Approval of financial results, Appointment of Internal Auditor, Final Dividend etc. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/05/2024)

Board Meeting 10 May 2024 10 May 2024

Appointment of Mrs. Nidhi Anjan Chokshi as Company Secretary and compliance officer Appointment of Mrs. Nidhi Anjan Chokshi as Company Secretary and compliance officer

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024