A F Enterprises Ltd Partly Paidup Peer Comparison

2.66
(-5.00%)
Oct 15, 2024|04:01:00 PM

A F ENTERPRISES LTD PARTLY PAIDUP PEER COMPARISON

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,825.9

119.063,25,253.9627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

804

58.2227,423.6372.160.83658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

808.25

265.9418,034.1623.010.18249.8365.65

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

193.45

13.3714,548.82618.083.3312,384.6950.08

Honasa Consumer Ltd

HONASA

369.75

92.2411,834.9634.790498.434.63

A F Enterprises Ltd Partly Paidup: RELATED NEWS

No Record Found

