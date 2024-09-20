Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTrading
Open₹2.66
Prev. Close₹2.8
Turnover(Lac.)₹46.94
Day's High₹2.67
Day's Low₹2.66
52 Week's High₹6.24
52 Week's Low₹2.66
Book Value₹2.5
Face Value₹2.5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)5.63
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,825.9
|119.06
|3,25,253.9
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
804
|58.22
|27,423.63
|72.16
|0.83
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
808.25
|265.94
|18,034.16
|23.01
|0.18
|249.83
|65.65
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
193.45
|13.37
|14,548.82
|618.08
|3.33
|12,384.69
|50.08
Honasa Consumer Ltd
HONASA
369.75
|92.24
|11,834.96
|34.79
|0
|498.4
|34.63
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
No Record Found
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by A F Enterprises Ltd Partly Paidup
Summary
No Record Found
Read More
The A F Enterprises Ltd Partly Paidup shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹2.66 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of A F Enterprises Ltd Partly Paidup is ₹5.63 Cr. as of 15 Oct ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of A F Enterprises Ltd Partly Paidup is 0 and 1.06 as of 15 Oct ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a A F Enterprises Ltd Partly Paidup stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of A F Enterprises Ltd Partly Paidup is ₹2.66 and ₹6.24 as of 15 Oct ‘24
A F Enterprises Ltd Partly Paidup's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at -57.37%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.